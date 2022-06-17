U.S. natgas futures ease 2% on lower demand forecasts

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on forecasts for lower demand this week and next and expectations the extended shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas would allow utilities to quickly rebuild low U.S. gas stockpiles.

That price decline came despite record power demand in Texas, forecasts for much higher U.S. gas demand in two weeks as the weather turns hotter, and small declines in U.S. gas output in recent days.

The Freeport shutdown on June 8 reduced the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Gas prices at the European benchmark Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands were up about 7% on Friday after Russia reduced pipeline exports to Europe. NG/EU

Analysts said leaving more gas in the United States should give utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles more quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would make about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas available to the U.S. market.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 13.6 cents, or 1.8%, to $7.328 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT).

For the week, the contract was down 17% after rising 4% last week.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Thursday to its lowest since September 2016 for a sixth day in a row as investors continued to cut back on risky assets.

U.S. gas futures were still up about 97% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $39 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Russia cut pipeline exports to Europe to 3.8 bcfd on Thursday from 4.7 bcfd on Wednesday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.5 bcfd this week to 93.5 bcfd next week and 98.4 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next week were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Power demand in Texas hit a new all-time high on Thursday and will likely break that record again on Friday and Monday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.6 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage, according to Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 17 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 10 (Actual) Year ago Jun 17 Five-year average Jun 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +66 +92 +49 +82 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,161 2,095 2,474 2,500 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -13.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.42 7.46 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 37.16 36.86 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.65 33.91 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 7 5 10 10 U.S. GFS CDDs 213 212 183 168 170 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 219 188 178 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 94.9 94.8 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 7.9 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.1 102.7 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.2 2.3 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.7 11.3 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 37.6 37.8 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 21.0 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 73.5 73.8 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 92.5 93.5 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Wind 12 8 12 12 12 Solar 3 5 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 17 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.88 7.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.46 7.32 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.72 8.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.27 6.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.52 7.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.79 7.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.50 7.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.95 7.23 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.23 5.98 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 85.00 73.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 130.75 153.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 100.00 86.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.25 54.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.00 72.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.50 66.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

