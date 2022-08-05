U.S. natgas futures ease 1% on record output, milder forecasts

Adds closing prices

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday as output neared record highs and forecasts for hot weather were revised slightly lower, which would mean lower demand for air conditioning.

Also weighing on prices was the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Forecasts called for weather to remain hotter than normal through at least mid August. Gas-fired generators have provided more than 40% of U.S. power in recent weeks, according to federal energy data. Even with gas futures soaring about 52% in July, gas remained an attractive option because coal prices CQNYMC1kept hitting record highs.

Freeport, the second-biggest LNG export plant in the United States, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects to return the facility to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 5.8 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $8.064 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the week, the contract slid about 2% after easing about 1% last week.

So far this year, the front-month was up about 116%, as much higher prices in Europe and Asia fed strong demand for U.S. LNG exports. Gas flows to Europe from Russia dropped following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $58 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $45 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But exports are capped no matter how high global gas prices rise because U.S. plants have been operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - held at 2.5 bcfd on Thursday, same as Wednesday but off the average of 2.8 bcfd in July and far lower than 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.8 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

With hotter weather expected, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 98.9 bcfd this week to 100.8 bcfd next week before sliding to 99.2 bcfd in two weeks as heat starts to ease. Refinitiv's forecasts for this week and next were lower than on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.0 bcfd so far in August from 10.9 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The reduction in U.S. exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where countries have been trying to wean themselves off Russian energy.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 5% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 66% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. inventories, which were about 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Aug 5 (Forecast)

Week ended Jul 29 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 5

Five-year average Aug 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+36

+41

+44

+45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,493

2,457

2,769

2,839

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.2%

-12.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.96

8.12

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

59.09

59.83

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

44.61

45.95

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

1

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

248

254

209

205

194

U.S. GFS TDDs

250

256

210

208

198

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

98.0

97.9

93.7

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.1

7.9

7.9

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

104.9

106.1

105.8

101.6

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.2

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.2

5.7

6.4

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.7

10.9

10.8

10.5

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

43.9

44.0

45.4

37.0

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

20.9

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

80.3

81.9

72.8

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

99.3

98.9

100.8

91.9

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Week ended Jul 22

Week ended Jul 15

Week ended Jul 8

Wind

8

7

8

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

5

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

45

44

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

21

Nuclear

17

17

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.40

7.81

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.87

8.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.21

8.75

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.52

7.15

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.85

7.51

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.35

8.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.89

9.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.26

6.80

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.63

4.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

164.25

182.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

114.50

150.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

122.50

177.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

102.83

63.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

101.25

108.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

102.75

102.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

