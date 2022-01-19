U.S. natgas futures drop near 6% on less cold forecasts

Adds latest prices

Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 6% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less cold and lower heating demand through the end of January than previously expected.

Also weighing on U.S. futures was an 8% plunge in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas prices. NG/GB

Since the start of the new year, the U.S. market, however, has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas has followed European prices less than half the time versus about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Even though the latest weather forecast called for less cold over the next two weeks, traders noted daily U.S. gas demand was expected to reach a record high on Friday as frigid weather blankets much of the country. Analysts expect the cold will force utilities to withdraw massive amounts of gas from storage in coming weeks, causing overall inventories to slip below the five-year average for the first time since mid-December. EIA/GAS

That cold serves as a reminder of the last time gas demand was expected to reach record highs before last winter's February freeze.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 25.2 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $4.031 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since Jan. 7.

During the February freeze, gas futures climbed a bit - gaining as much as 7% on Feb. 16 - but did not soar like the spot market.

Last winter, next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country -- gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas -- as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the current spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest since January 2018 for much of the past week. Traders noted more cold was expected later this week and next.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to depress U.S. output through well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment issues in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

With even colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 134.3 bcfd this week to 142.2 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv projected total U.S. gas demand plus exports would reach 151.7 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the 149.8 bcfd high seen so far this year on Jan. 7 and the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019. The outlook for Friday was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

During last year's February freeze, daily demand hit 147.2 bcfd on Feb. 12, 2021, the day before Winter Storm Uri caused power and gas demand to drop as millions of consumers lost access to electricity and heat for days.

Week ended Jan. 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 7 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 14

Five-year average Jan. 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-194

-179

-179

-167

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,822

3,016

3,066

2,777

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.6%

+2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.28

4.28

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

24.35

26.55

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.94

25.26

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

512

525

430

437

442

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

513

526

433

440

445

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.1

94.1

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.3

9.1

9.4

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

104.1

103.5

103.3

101.0

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.8

2.7

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.3

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.8

12.5

10.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

18.4

19.1

20.9

16.3

16.6

U.S. Residential

31.0

32.4

36.2

26.8

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

28.2

29.8

27.0

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.8

26.6

25.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.2

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.5

113.2

121.6

103.0

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

133.1

134.3

142.2

121.7

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Wind

10

10

12

12

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

34

34

33

36

Coal

25

24

21

20

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

23

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.55

4.37

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.87

10.61

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.10

5.11

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.31

4.12

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.45

4.07

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

13.37

26.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.25

5.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.11

3.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.77

3.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

166.25

125.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.25

37.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.00

28.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.51

38.71

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.00

43.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

54.25

44.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.