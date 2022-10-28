U.S. natgas futures drop 8% on contract expiration, milder weather forecasts

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Friday on record output and forecasts for mild weather and low heating demand through mid November, that should allow utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual for at least a few more weeks.

That price decline came despite the return to service from maintenance of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Maryland, which will boost U.S. demand for gas for exports.

The market was still waiting for the return of Freeport LNG's plant in Texas. Freeport has said it expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 due to a pipeline explosion.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were both waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 1.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 18 cents, or 3.1%, from where the December contract closed on Thursday to $5.695 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT).

That put the front-month up about 10% for the day and on track for its highest close since Oct. 18 since the December contract was trading much higher than where the now expired November contract settled. That would be the front-month's biggest daily percentage gain since mid September.

For the week, the contract was on track to jump about 15% after plunging about 23% last week. That would be its first weekly gain in 10 weeks.

U.S. gas futures are up about 53% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $33 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 in September.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.3 bcfd this week to 97.0 bcfd next week and 101.6 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday due to an expected rise in LNG exports with the return of Cove Point.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.2 bcfd so far in October due to the Cove Point outage, down from 11.5 bcfd in September and well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 21 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 28

Five-year average Oct 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+52

+66

+45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,490

3,394

3,602

3,636

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-4.0%

-5.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.85

5.88

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

31.09

32.91

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.49

30.45

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

158

156

192

190

218

U.S. GFS CDDs

18

18

19

28

20

U.S. GFS TDDs

176

174

211

218

238

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.8

99.1

99.2

95.6

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.5

7.8

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.6

106.7

107.0

103.7

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.5

2.5

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

5.6

5.7

6.3

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.4

11.9

10.9

5.6

U.S. Commercial

8.2

7.5

7.8

7.6

6.8

U.S. Residential

10.6

9.3

10.1

9.5

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.1

28.5

29.4

27.3

29.0

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.5

22.6

21.9

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.4

74.9

76.9

73.3

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

100.0

94.3

97.0

92.4

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Wind

16

11

11

9

10

Solar

3

3

4

4

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

3

3

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

39

41

41

41

Coal

17

19

18

18

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.30

5.28

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.46

4.43

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.39

7.39

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.35

4.30

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.92

5.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.78

4.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.85

5.77

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.76

0.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

0.84

2.99

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

50.75

42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

64.75

66.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

41.00

35.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

63.00

65.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.50

48.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.25

36.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

