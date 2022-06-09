U.S. natgas futures drop 7% to 3-week low on Freeport LNG shutdown
June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 7% to a near three-week low on Thursday on expectations the fire and explosion that shut the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas on Wednesday will free up gas to help refill low U.S. stockpiles.
Freeport LNG said its export plant in Texas will remain shut for at least three weeks following the explosion, raising the risk of global gas shortages especially in Europe.
But shortages of LNG around the world means more gas will remain in the United States, giving utilities a chance to rapidly rebuild extremely low stockpiles. U.S. storage was currently about 15%, or 337 billion cubic feet (bcf), below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019.
Analysts expect the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to report later Thursday that last week's storage build was smaller than usual because power generators burned more gas to keep air conditioners humming during a heatwave.
Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities added 96 bcf of gas to storage during the week ended June 3. That compares with an increase of 98 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 100 bcf.
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 1.998 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.6% below the five-year average of 2.339 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
After dropping 6% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 58.3 cents, or 6.7%, to $8.116 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 20.
Traders noted that the two-day collapse in gas futures came despite record power demand in Texas this week, low wind power and a decline in output so far this month.
Even though the weather was seasonally mild in both Pennsylvania and Chicago, next-day gas for Thursday rose to its highest since February 2014 at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania and its highest since the February freeze in 2021 in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL.
Despite this week's drop, U.S. gas futures were still up about 118% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 8% gain for European gas prices due to worries about LNG supplies now that Freeport was shut. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
With the shutdown of Freeport, LNG feedgas fell from a recent high of 12.9 bcfd on Tuesday to around 11.0 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday, the lowest since mid April. Freeport was pulling in about 2.0 bcfd before the fire.
Week ended Jun 3 (Forecast)
Week ended May 27 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 3
Five-year average Jun 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+90
+98
+100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,998
1,902
2,397
2,339
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-14.6%
-15.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.25
8.70
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
27.20
24.74
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.76
22.87
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
9
5
15
15
U.S. GFS CDDs
197
197
182
150
152
U.S. GFS TDDs
206
206
187
165
167
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.5
94.8
95.2
93.1
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.9
7.5
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
102.6
102.7
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.6
2.6
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.1
6.7
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.3
11.4
9.2
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
4.1
3.8
3.6
3.8
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
33.4
37.2
36.1
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.7
20.9
20.6
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.8
1.9
1.7
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.2
69.2
72.9
71.5
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
85.7
90.2
93.0
89.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Wind
9
12
12
12
15
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
36
37
37
34
Coal
20
19
20
20
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.43
9.28
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.35
8.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.30
10.08
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.26
8.15
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
9.02
8.85
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.60
8.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.50
10.20
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.80
8.82
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.76
6.64
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
83.25
87.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
93.00
109.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
105.50
93.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
42.50
48.92
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
113.20
102.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
96.75
85.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
