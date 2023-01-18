U.S. natgas futures drop 6% to 18-month low on warmer weather forecasts

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% to an 18-month low on Wednesday on forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand in late January than previously expected.
Adding to the price drop, a growing number of analysts have said they do not expect Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to restart until February or later even though the company has said repeatedly that the plant was on track to exit its seven-month outage in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Whenever the Freeport plant returns, U.S. gas demand will jump, which should cause prices to rise. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery were down 20.9 cents, or 5.8%, to $3.377 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:18 a.m. EST (1318 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 23, 2021.
That price drop pushed the contract back into technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for the 12th time in 14 days.
It also continues the record volatility seen last year, with the contract now on track to rise or fall more than 5% on six of the 11 trading days in 2023.
As some market participants give up hope that extreme cold will bring massive price spikes later this winter, the premium on March futures over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low of 2 cents per mmBtu.
"The last contract on the winter strip (March) should never trade at a discount to the first month on the summer strip (April) ... but that is what is threatening," Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said last week.
The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks. It calls the spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business. Among them was the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.
Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains when the Freeport plant will return after shutting due to a fire on June 8, 2022.
Gas started flowing to the Freeport plant on Jan. 14, according to data from Refinitiv, but was only being used to maintain the flare system, according to a source familiar with the plant.
Although Freeport LNG says the plant is still on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals, that restart timeline has been delayed many times from October to November to December and most recently to January.
Freeport has not yet filed a request with federal regulators to restart the plant, according to a source familiar with the company's filings.
Even when the company was saying the plant could restart last year, many analysts said it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.
Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, a few tankers, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant. Some have been there since early November.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.4 bcfd this week to 128.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
|
Week ended Jan 13 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 13
Five-year average Jan 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-74
+11
-156
-203
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,828
2,902
2,839
2,786
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+1.5%
-1.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.39
3.59
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
22.01
17.26
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.73
26.81
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
429
433
426
438
443
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
3
1
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
431
436
427
441
446
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.9
99.0
93.2
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
8.6
9.1
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.2
107.4
108.2
103.6
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.9
2.9
2.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.3
5.2
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.2
11.8
12.9
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.7
14.8
16.5
19.8
17.1
U.S. Residential
23.7
24.4
27.6
33.9
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.7
29.6
31.2
30.9
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
24.6
25.6
26.2
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.3
101.1
108.8
118.5
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
120.7
121.4
128.7
139.6
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Wind
15
11
12
11
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
38
36
35
37
Coal
18
19
18
23
24
Nuclear
21
21
23
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.43
3.43
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.97
3.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
22.15
16.08
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.58
2.58
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.13
3.05
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.08
7.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
23.50
21.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.77
0.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.98
2.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
60.50
72.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.50
50.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.50
16.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
167.30
131.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
133.50
117.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
180.50
150.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.