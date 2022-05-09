U.S. natgas futures drop 6% on rising output, milder forecasts

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 6% on Monday to a one-week low as output increases and the weather turns milder than previously forecast.

Traders also noted that a 3% decline in crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 was weighing on gas prices. Crude was down due to a stronger U.S. dollar that makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and lockdowns in China that limit demand for energy. O/R

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were down 51.2 cents, or 6.4%, to $7.531 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 2.

That decline follows an 8% drop on Friday from a 13-year high on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, U.S. gas futures followed oil CLc1, LCOc1 prices higher after the European Union proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil in response to Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Analysts said the proposed oil embargo increased the possibility the EU would seek to ban Russian gas in the future.

Despite the possibility of a European embargo on Russian gas, which would boost demand in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), U.S. gas speculators last week cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row to the lowest since late March, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

U.S. gas futures have already gained about 102% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia's invasion. Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1.

In Texas, meanwhile, the power grid operator forecast demand would soar on Monday as consumers crank up their air conditioners even though meteorologists moderated their earlier extreme-heat forecasts.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, output climbed to 95.9 bcfd on Sunday, its highest since late December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.6 bcfd this week to 89.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help EU countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Week ended May 6 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)

Year ago May 6

Five-year average May 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+77

+77

+70

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,644

1,567

2,019

1,955

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.9%

-16.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.98

8.04

2.96

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.10

31.01

8.88

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

24.03

24.15

9.65

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

47

60

97

87

68

U.S. GFS CDDs

107

103

51

65

77

U.S. GFS TDDs

144

163

148

152

145

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.3

95.6

95.6

92.1

83.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

8.1

8.1

7.4

7.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

103.7

103.7

99.5

92.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.9

2.8

2.0

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

6.2

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.3

12.3

10.8

5.1

U.S. Commercial

6.7

6.2

5.2

6.4

5.6

U.S. Residential

8.0

7.4

5.2

7.5

6.7

U.S. Power Plant

27.0

27.9

30.2

24.9

26.0

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.1

20.8

22.4

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.6

69.3

68.1

67.8

65.7

Total U.S. Demand

90.6

90.6

89.4

86.8

77.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended May 13

Week ended May 6

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Wind

17

13

16

16

17

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

32

36

33

33

32

Coal

19

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.35

8.42

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.80

7.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.59

9.27

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.25

7.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.04

8.05

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.22

7.81

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.06

8.21

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.89

7.92

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.76

6.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

79.25

75.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

67.50

69.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

88.00

163.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.38

77.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.75

55.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

54.50

55.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

