U.S. natgas futures drop 6% as output rises, demand slips

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% on Thursday on rising output as warmer weather in North Dakota thawed wells and forecasts pointed to milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.

That U.S. price decline also came as gas futures in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 dropped about 8%, reversing some gains from earlier in the week after Russia stopped selling gas to Poland and Bulgaria, and after a U.S. report showing an expected smaller than usual storage build last week. NG/EU

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 22.

That was close to the 38-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 18 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 53 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its first day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell 45.1 cents, or 6.1%, to settle at $6.888 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Wednesday, when May was still the front-month, the contract settled at its highest since closing at a 13-year high of $7.82 on April 18.

U.S. gas futures have gained about 86% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $31 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, output was on track to gain about 0.1 bcfd on Thursday after dropping about 3.6 bcfd over the prior four days to an 11-week low of 91.8 bcfd on Wednesday, as a late season cold snap caused wells to freeze in North Dakota and the Rocky Mountains.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.6 bcfd this week to 90.5 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming of the weather. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due to maintenance at Gulf Coast plants, down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021.

Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 22

Five-year average Apr 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+40

+53

+18

+53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,490

1,450

1,896

1,795

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.0%

-16.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.28

7.34

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

31.38

33.56

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.15

25.00

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

91

102

102

108

97

U.S. GFS CDDs

69

69

55

53

57

U.S. GFS TDDs

160

171

157

161

154

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.2

93.4

93.3

91.9

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.2

8.6

8.3

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.4

102.0

101.6

99.5

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.9

2.9

2.4

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.3

6.1

6.1

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.0

12.3

12.3

11.4

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.7

6.6

6.8

8.3

U.S. Residential

13.2

10.1

7.8

8.4

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.5

26.6

25.7

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

22.1

21.7

22.1

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.5

72.1

69.2

69.7

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.6

93.6

90.5

89.6

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 29

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Wind

16

16

17

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

7

7

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

33

32

33

32

Coal

19

19

19

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.91

6.89

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.60

6.75

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.99

7.89

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.41

6.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.01

6.87

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

10.25

6.79

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.34

7.41

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.65

6.57

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.76

5.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

93.50

73.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

51.75

61.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.75

46.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

82.25

109.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.67

87.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.50

59.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Susan Fenton, Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)

