U.S. natgas futures drop 5% on oil price plunge, record gas output

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a near two-week low on Monday on a fall in oil prices and an increase in gas output to record levels.

That price drop came despite forecasts for hotter weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should prompt power companies to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Gas-fired plants have provided over 40% of U.S. power over the past several weeks, according to federal energy data, even though gas futures soared about 52% in July in part because coal prices CQNYMC1 keep hitting fresh record highs. That makes it uneconomic for some generators to use their coal-fired units.

Also weighing on gas futures was the ongoing shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into what are currently extremely low stockpiles.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts say the outage could last longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 40.1 cents, or 4.9%, to $7.828 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 19.

Oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, dropped about 5% on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan weighed on the demand outlook. O/R

Last week, gas speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges to the most since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

So far this year, the front-month was up about 111% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Europe has dropped following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $61 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export any more LNG because its plants were already operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - slid to 2.4 bcfd on Sunday from 2.5 bcfd on Saturday due to ongoing work on the Nord Stream pipe.

That compares with an average of 2.8 bcfd in July 2022 and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states jumped to a record 96.7 bcfd in July from 95.7 bcfd in June. That compares with the prior all-time high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop 2.4 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 96.0 bcfd on Monday after soaring 2.4 bcfd to a daily record high of 98.4 bcfd on Friday. Preliminary data is often changed later in the day.

With hotter weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 99.7 bcfd this week to 100.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Week ended Jul 29 (Forecast) Week ended Jul 22 (Actual) Year ago Jul 29 Five-year average Jul 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +30 +32 +16 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,446 2,416 2,725 2,794 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.5% -12.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.00 8.23 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 59.73 57.96 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 42.23 41.54 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 1 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 247 237 209 205 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 249 240 210 208 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.8 97.8 97.9 93.7 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.2 8.3 7.9 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 104.9 106.0 106.2 101.6 xx93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.7 2.6 2.2 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.1 6.4 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.9 10.2 10.5 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 43.9 44.0 44.7 37.0 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 20.9 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 80.4 81.2 72.8 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 99.7 100.1 91.9 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Wind 6 7 8 6 8 Solar 3 3 3 3 4 Hydro 6 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 42 45 44 42 Coal 22 22 22 21 21 Nuclear 18 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.33 8.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.83 7.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.27 9.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.47 7.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.98 8.14 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.92 7.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.18 8.71 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.77 7.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.01 5.27 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 80.00 109.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 90.00 108.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 96.00 118.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 87.83 122.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 84.25 101.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 84.75 101.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

