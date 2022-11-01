U.S. natgas futures drop 5% on mild forecasts through mid November

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to remain mild for the next two weeks, which should allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for the winter through at least mid November.

That price decline came despite forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a projected increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports once Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to service.

Freeport LNG expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 4 and Grace Freesia in December.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.7 cents, or 4.5%, to $6.068 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT). On Monday, the contract soared about 12% to its highest since Oct. 14.

Rapid price changes in recent weeks boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest since October 2021. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

U.S. gas futures were up about 66% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $36 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

On Monday, when November was still the TTF front-month, the contract closed around $23 per mmBtu, its lowest close since mid-February. December is now the TTF front-month. TTF closed at a record high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to a record 99.37 bcfd in October, topping the prior record of 99.28 bcfd in September.

Daily output was on track to drop about 4.5 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 95.7 bcfd on Tuesday. That would be the biggest one-day decline since the 2021 February freeze. Traders, however, noted first of the month preliminary output was almost always unreliable and revised higher later in the month.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.6 bcfd this week to 101.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 11.3 bcfd in October due to an annual maintenance outage at the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland, down from 11.5 bcfd in September. That is well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 21 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 28

Five-year average Oct 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+52

+66

+45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,490

3,394

3,602

3,636

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-4.0%

-5.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.10

6.36

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

35.50

23.17

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.54

30.16

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

196

187

221

228

238

U.S. GFS CDDs

21

20

9

20

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

217

207

230

248

255

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.1

99.2

99.8

95.8

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

8.0

8.5

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

107.1

108.3

104.5

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.8

3.3

2.6

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.5

5.6

5.4

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.9

12.0

10.6

6.4

U.S. Commercial

7.5

7.9

8.8

9.8

11.5

U.S. Residential

9.4

10.5

12.3

13.8

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

28.4

30.2

29.3

29.3

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.6

22.8

23.2

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.8

78.4

80.5

83.2

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

94.2

98.6

101.4

101.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Wind

6

15

11

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

37

39

41

41

Coal

21

18

19

18

18

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.02

5.02

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.25

3.42

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.75

6.70

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.91

3.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.14

4.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.00

3.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.00

5.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.68

3.23

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.44

1.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

59.50

48.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

56.75

47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

42.00

54.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

78.00

71.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.75

55.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.75

57.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.