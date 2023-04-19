U.S. natgas futures drop 5% on forecasts for mild weather

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% on Wednesday from a one-month high in the prior session on forecasts confirming the weather will remain mostly mild and heating demand low for the next two weeks.

That price decline came despite a drop in preliminary daily output and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second month in a row in April after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12 cents, or 5.1%, to $2.246 per million British thermal units at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract gained about 4% to close at its highest since March 16.

The market has been extremely volatile over the past month or so with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on 10 of the past 22 trading days.

With gas market volatility rising, shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG climbed to a record 181.3 million on Tuesday, topping the prior record of 176.9 million on April 10. UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That is the same as the plant has been pulling in during most of April, which is above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export. LNG plants usually pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.2 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.5 bcfd over the past couple of days to a preliminary two-week low of 99.3 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Analysts, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 4, except for some colder-than-normal days from April 23-25 and May 1-3.

With the weather turning seasonally warmer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 95.9 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week due to an expected decline in gas flows to LNG plants. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Mostly mild weather during the winter of 2022-2023 allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended April 7 and were expected to end about 23% above normal during the warmer-than-usual week ended April 14, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 14 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 7 (Actual) Year ago Apr 14 Five-year average Apr 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 65 25 47 41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,920 1,855 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 23.1% 18.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.34 2.37 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.58 13.83 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.85 12.49 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 133 136 154 134 126 U.S. GFS CDDs 36 34 44 42 43 U.S. GFS TDDs 169 170 198 176 169 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.2 100.4 95.5 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.7 6.8 9.1 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.9 107.0 107.2 104.6 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 1.9 1.8 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 5.4 5.0 5.9 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 14.5 13.9 12.2 7.1 U.S. Commercial 7.8 7.4 7.4 9.2 8.7 U.S. Residential 10.2 9.6 9.3 12.9 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.3 28.6 29.1 25.4 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.8 22.6 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.8 74.1 74.8 77.0 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 96.6 95.9 95.5 97.8 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Wind 17 15 16 14 14 Solar 5 5 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 38 38 39 37 Coal 13 14 15 16 17 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.23 2.21 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.78 1.73 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.14 5.48 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.71 1.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.02 2.08 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.04 2.10 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.17 8.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.57 1.50 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.83 1.81 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 36.00 36.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 34.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 20.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 111.00 121.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.25 43.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 34.25 40.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

