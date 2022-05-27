U.S. natgas futures drop 5% as output rises, demand slips
May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% to a one-week low on Friday on rising output and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That decline came even though U.S. power generators were forced to burn more gas for a second week in a row this week due to lower wind power. Wind was on track to produce just 11% of the country's power this week, down from a recent high of 16%, while gas will generate about 36%, up from a recent low of 33%, according to federal data.
After last week's smaller than usual storage build, traders noted that extra gas burned by power generators will limit what utilities can inject into storage again this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery fell 48.1 cents, or 5.4%, to $8.414 per million British thermal units at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 20.
When June was still the front month, it closed at its highest since August 2008 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For the week, the contract was up about 4% after rising about 5% last week.
U.S. gas futures are up about 125% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Even with much bigger supply worries in Europe, traders noted U.S. futures were up about 16% over the past month, while European prices were down about 20% as Russia keeps sending supplies by pipeline and LNG vessels continue to deliver cargoes.
Gas was currently trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe were only about 10% below the five-year norm versus about 15% below in the United States. NG/EU
U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 88.5 bcfd for through to mid-June. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv forecast on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG soon, it worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Thursday, the same as Wednesday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU
|
Week ended May 27 (Forecast)
Week ended May 20 (Actual)
Year ago May 27
Five-year average May 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+91
+80
+100
+100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,903
1,812
2,299
2,239
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.0%
-15.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.62
8.90
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.65
27.00
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.49
22.22
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
22
22
34
31
31
U.S. GFS CDDs
137
130
90
98
120
U.S. GFS TDDs
159
152
124
129
151
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
95.1
94.8
92.5
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.3
7.7
7.3
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.4
102.6
99.8
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.0
6.1
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
13.0
13.1
10.5
5.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
5.1
4.6
5.0
5.6
U.S. Residential
4.8
4.9
4.1
4.8
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
29.6
30.7
27.6
26.0
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.6
21.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.5
67.0
66.6
65.4
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
89.6
88.6
88.5
84.2
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Wind
11
12
15
13
16
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
37
34
36
33
Coal
20
20
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.19
9.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.13
8.23
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.24
10.41
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.91
8.20
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.63
8.89
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.10
9.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.75
10.06
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.51
8.74
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.07
6.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
93.00
83.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
84.50
84.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
93.75
85.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
79.67
79.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
90.00
90.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
86.00
86.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
