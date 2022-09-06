U.S. natgas futures drop 4% to near 4-week low on record output
Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a near four-week low on Tuesday as output soared to a record high over the weekend and on forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected.
In the U.S. West, meanwhile, spot power prices for Tuesday jumped in California and other states to their highest since California's electric grid operator imposed rotating outages in August 2020 as a brutal heat wave baked the drought-stricken region for more than a week.
California's grid operator urged consumers to conserve energy for a seventh day in a row on Tuesday as the heat strains the grid and significantly increases the likelihood of rotating outages.
The decline in futures prices also came as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 35.7 cents, or 4.1%, to $8.429 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:17 a.m. EDT (1517 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 10.
Last week, gas speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the first time in three weeks to their highest since August, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
So far this year, gas futures were up about 126% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $67 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $55 in Asia JKMc1.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged just 1.4 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.7 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide to 92.3 bcfd next week from 96.8 bcfd this week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday before the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.2 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The reduction in exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.
Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 4% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 83% of capacity.
That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 11% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Sep 2(Forecast)
Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 2
Five-year average Sep 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+52
+61
+48
+65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,692
2,640
2,916
3,043
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-11.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.39
8.78
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
64.48
71.42
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
55.25
59.16
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
11
7
6
20
26
U.S. GFS CDDs
155
174
151
144
128
U.S. GFS TDDs
166
181
157
164
154
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
99.4
99.7
91.9
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.7
7.3
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.1
107.1
107.0
100.0
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.6
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.5
5.6
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.2
10.4
11.0
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.6
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.8
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.0
41.5
37.5
33.9
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.3
20.8
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.5
78.1
74.3
70.1
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
98.1
96.8
92.3
89.6
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Wind
6
7
5
6
6
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
44
44
42
45
Coal
21
21
22
22
22
Nuclear
19
17
18
19
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.18
9.38
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.83
8.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.20
10.76
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.72
7.97
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.37
8.78
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.98
8.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
13.43
15.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.17
8.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.63
3.33
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
79.25
78.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
114.75
114.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
82.50
9.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
650.00
1,039.70
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
850.00
208.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
505.00
188.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
