U.S. natgas futures drop 4% on rising output, lower demand forecast

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Friday after soaring over 14% in the prior session on a slow rise in output and forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.

Traders also noted the ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will leave more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into storage for the winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG has said the plant could return to service by October. Some analysts, however, think the plant could remain shut longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 26.3 cents, or 4.2%, to settle at $6.034 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since June 29.

For the week, the front-month gained about 5% after falling 35% during the prior three weeks due mostly to the Freeport outage.

So far this year, the contract was up about 62% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $51 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

Since mid-June, Russia has exported around 3.7 bcfd of gas on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. NG/EU

That is down from around 6.5 bcfd in early June and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.

Analysts expect Russian exports to Europe will drop further next week when Nord Stream shuts for maintenance from July 11-21.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 95.9 bcfd so far in July from 95.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 96.1 bcfd this week to 98.1 bcfd next week and 98.9 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

That heat has already caused power demand in Texas to break records several times this summer and will likely do so again on Friday and next week.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held steady at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as in June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Analysts said the Freeport outage has allowed U.S. utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles, but reduces the amount of U.S. gas available for export.

That is a problem for Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 56% of capacity.

That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Jul 8 (Forecast) Week ended Jul 1 (Actual) Year ago Jul 8 Five-year average Jul 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +66 +60 +49 +55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,377 2,311 2,621 2,688 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.6% -12.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.21 6.30 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 51.12 53.50 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 39.57 38.61 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 3 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 241 236 197 207 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 237 200 210 206 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.5 96.0 95.9 93.3 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.7 7.9 8.0 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 103.7 103.8 101.3 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.1 6.6 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 10.6 11.2 10.8 11.1 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 39.6 41.1 43.1 37.1 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 21.0 20.8 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.4 76.6 78.9 72.4 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 94.3 96.1 98.1 92.4 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Week ended Jun 24 Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Wind 12 8 Solar 3 5 Hydro 7 7 Other 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 Coal 20 20 Nuclear 17 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.83 5.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.52 5.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.55 6.35 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.21 5.00 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.80 5.32 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.10 5.28 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.96 5.46 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.44 5.38 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.95 3.84 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 59.75 52.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 88.75 111.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 192.75 115.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.77 43.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 61.35 56.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 61.75 58.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

