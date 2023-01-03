U.S. natgas futures drop 11% to 10-month low on warmer forecasts

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 11% to a 10-month low on Tuesday as volatility continues into 2023 on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and lower heating demand in January than previously expected.
In 2022, U.S. gas futures had their most volatile year yet, with both implied and historic volatility at record highs as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November to December, Freeport expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Many analysts, however, have long said they did not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has work to do to satisfy federal regulators.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage, Prism Agility and Elisa Larus, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some of those ships - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been there since early November.
Other ships were sailing toward the plant, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid January, and Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce in late January.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 50.8 cents, or 11.4%, to $3.967 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 11.
That would be the contract's fourth decline in a row and its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 8 when it lost 11.6%.
It also keeps the contract in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since October.
In addition, the premium of futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low as some in the market give up hope that extreme cold would cause prices to spike later this winter.
Speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges by the most since September to their lowest since early December, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
GLOBAL PRICES MUCH HIGHER
Gas was trading at $22 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.9 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December but still below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Even though the weather is expected to remain warmer-than-normal through mid January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.7 bcfd this week to 121.1 bcfd next week as temperatures ease ahead of what are usually the coldest weeks of the year.
Week ended Dec 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 23
Five-year average Dec 23
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-220
-213
-125
-106
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,892
3,112
3,245
3,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.5%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.06
4.48
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
23.35
23.21
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
29.52
28.83
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
342
345
472
440
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
4
4
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
345
349
476
444
447
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
87.0
98.5
98.7
94.0
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.1
8.0
9.3
9.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
97.0
106.5
108.0
103.3
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
3.4
3.4
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
4.8
5.1
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
10.7
11.4
11.7
12.0
7.2
U.S. Commercial
20.7
12.3
14.9
19.3
17.1
U.S. Residential
36.0
19.4
24.1
33.1
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
33.8
27.4
29.5
30.5
28.5
U.S. Industrial
26.8
23.6
24.8
26.2
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.3
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.4
2.7
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
125.0
90.2
101.0
116.5
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
142.1
109.7
121.1
136.5
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Wind
13
11
9
12
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
Natural Gas
33
35
37
37
39
Coal
19
23
24
20
20
Nuclear
24
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.52
3.78
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.68
3.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.54
16.12
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.27
3.00
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.38
3.47
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.94
3.64
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
18.57
14.96
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.25
0.01
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.25
3.49
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.25
54.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.25
43.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.00
29.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
165.00
125.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
116.00
120.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
121.25
129.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.