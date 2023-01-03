U.S. natgas futures drop 11% to 10-month low on warmer forecasts

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 11% to a 10-month low on Tuesday as volatility continues into 2023 on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather and lower heating demand in January than previously expected.

In 2022, U.S. gas futures had their most volatile year yet, with both implied and historic volatility at record highs as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November to December, Freeport expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Many analysts, however, have long said they did not expect the plant to return until the first quarter because the company still has work to do to satisfy federal regulators.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage, Prism Agility and Elisa Larus, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some of those ships - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been there since early November.

Other ships were sailing toward the plant, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid January, and Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce in late January.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 50.8 cents, or 11.4%, to $3.967 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:42 p.m. EST (1742 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 11.

That would be the contract's fourth decline in a row and its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 8 when it lost 11.6%.

It also keeps the contract in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth day in a row for the first time since October.

In addition, the premium of futures for March over April NGH23-J23, which the industry calls the widow maker, fell to a record low as some in the market give up hope that extreme cold would cause prices to spike later this winter.

Speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges by the most since September to their lowest since early December, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

GLOBAL PRICES MUCH HIGHER

Gas was trading at $22 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.9 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December but still below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Even though the weather is expected to remain warmer-than-normal through mid January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.7 bcfd this week to 121.1 bcfd next week as temperatures ease ahead of what are usually the coldest weeks of the year.

Week ended Dec 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 23

Five-year average Dec 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-220

-213

-125

-106

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,892

3,112

3,245

3,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.5%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.06

4.48

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

23.35

23.21

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

29.52

28.83

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

342

345

472

440

444

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

4

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

345

349

476

444

447

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

87.0

98.5

98.7

94.0

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.1

8.0

9.3

9.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

106.5

108.0

103.3

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

3.4

3.4

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

4.8

5.1

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.7

11.4

11.7

12.0

7.2

U.S. Commercial

20.7

12.3

14.9

19.3

17.1

U.S. Residential

36.0

19.4

24.1

33.1

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

33.8

27.4

29.5

30.5

28.5

U.S. Industrial

26.8

23.6

24.8

26.2

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.3

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.3

2.4

2.7

2.4

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

125.0

90.2

101.0

116.5

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

142.1

109.7

121.1

136.5

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Wind

13

11

9

12

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

33

35

37

37

39

Coal

19

23

24

20

20

Nuclear

24

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.52

3.78

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.68

3.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

16.54

16.12

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.27

3.00

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.38

3.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.94

3.64

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

18.57

14.96

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.25

0.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.25

3.49

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

38.25

54.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.25

43.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

15.00

29.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

165.00

125.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

116.00

120.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

121.25

129.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

