U.S. natgas futures drop 10% on less cold forecasts

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 10% on Thursday, erasing much of Wednesday's gain, on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand this week and next than previously expected.

That price decline came after futures soared over 14% on Wednesday - their biggest one-day gain since 2020 - to a six-week high after forecasts for much colder weather in late January, forcing some speculators to cover their short positions and reminding the market of price spikes seen during last February's freeze in Texas.

And with the latest forecasts still calling for extreme cold in late January, traders said they expect prices to remain volatile with each change in the weather outlook.

"Heightened price volatility is likely to endure over the next 7-10 days," analysts at EBW Analytics Group said, noting "short-term fundamental drivers remain supportive with production freeze-offs, strong (liquefied natural gas) feedgas, and upcoming cold blasts."

The price drop came despite a federal report showing utilities pulled a little more gas from storage last week than expected as colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities pulled 179 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 7.

That was a bit more than the 173-bcf withdrawal analysts estimated in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 134 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 155 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 3.016 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which is 2.4% over the five-year average of 2.944 tcf for this time of the year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 49.3 cents, or 10.2%, to $4.364 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract soared to its highest close since Nov. 26.

During the February 2021 freeze, gas futures climbed - gaining as much as 7% on Feb. 16 - but did not soar like the spot market. Next-day gas prices soared to record highs in several parts of the country - gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the spot market, next-day power and gas prices for Thursday in New York and New England mostly eased as the weather briefly turns less cold after hitting their highest since January 2018 during a shot of extreme cold earlier in the week. Traders noted, however, that Saturday was now forecast to be the coldest day so far this winter in the Northeast with temperatures only reaching the teens Fahrenheit (about -9 Celsius).

Soaring gas prices this week prompted Excelerate Energy to start using its Northeast Gateway liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Boston Harbor to deliver fuel into the New England market for the first time since 2019.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 132.0 bcfd next week as the weather briefly turns less cold.

Week ended Jan. 7(Actual)

Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 7

Five-year average Jan. 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-179

-31

-134

-155

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,016

3,195

3,215

2,944

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+2.4%

+3.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.86

4.68

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

24.31

24.73

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.00

33.92

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

494

489

406

441

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

495

490

413

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

94.8

95.2

92.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

9.1

8.6

9.6

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

104.0

103.8

102.1

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.5

5.3

5.5

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.4

12.5

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

17.9

18.4

18.8

16.6

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.5

31.0

31.9

28.1

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

29.7

27.3

30.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.5

25.6

25.7

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

3.0

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

112.6

111.4

108.2

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

128.9

133.2

132.0

127.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Wind

12

12

12

12

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

8

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

34

33

36

34

Coal

24

21

20

19

18

Nuclear

20

20

23

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.62

4.16

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.31

5.36

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.36

5.07

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.26

3.54

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.41

3.88

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

18.00

16.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.62

5.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.90

3.80

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.74

3.41

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

161.00

157.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.25

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.50

41.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.00

43.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.00

26.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.25

50.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

