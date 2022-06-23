U.S. natgas futures down about 9% to 11-week low on big storage build

Adds latest prices, EIA storage data

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 9% to an 11-week low on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build, as the extended shutdown of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas allows utilities to quickly rebuild low gas stockpiles.

Even though the storage build was bigger than expected, it was still smaller than usual for this time of year as extreme heat in several parts of the country last week boosted the amount of gas power generators burned to keep air conditioners humming.

That was especially the case in Texas and the U.S. Southeast where power demand hit record levels this week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 17.

That was more than the 65-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 49 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.169 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.2% below the five-year average of 2.500 tcf for this time of the year.

The Freeport shutdown on June 8 reduced the amount of U.S. gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Analysts said leaving more gas in the United States, however, should give American utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would make about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) of additional gas available to the U.S. market. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 62.7 cents, or 9.1%, to $6.231 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), putting the contract on track to close at its lowest level since April 6.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth straight day for the first time since September 2020.

With the Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since August 2016 for a second day in a row as investors continued to cut back on risky assets.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures are still up about 68% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $41 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $37 in Asia JKMc1. Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, were up 6% after Germany entered Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan due to reduced supply from Russia. NG/EU

Russia kept pipeline exports to Europe low at 3.7 bcfd on Wednesday, the same as on Tuesday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen from an average of 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.3 bcfd so far in June due to the Freeport outage. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 17 (Actual) Week ended Jun 10 (Actual) Year ago Jun 17 Five-year average Jun 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +74 +92 +49 +82 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,169 2,095 2,474 2,500 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.2% -13.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.72 6.86 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 41.38 39.11 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 37.11 37.33 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 5 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 222 224 190 184 182 U.S. GFS TDDs 224 226 195 190 189 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 95.0 95.5 92.5 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.7 7.9 7.6 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 102.8 103.4 100.1 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 6.1 6.9 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.7 11.4 10.5 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 37.5 37.9 40.0 33.4 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 21.1 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.4 73.8 75.8 68.9 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 92.8 95.6 88.7 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 24 Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Wind 12 8 12 12 Solar 3 5 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 41 36 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 Nuclear 17 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.76 6.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.90 5.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.02 7.94 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.71 5.73 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.48 6.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.95 6.12 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.70 6.66 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 6.09 5.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.21 5.27 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 59.00 60.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 88.25 130.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 224.00 142.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 25.75 23.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.75 77.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 80.75 78.25

