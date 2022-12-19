U.S. natgas futures down 8% on milder weather forecasts

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped by 8% on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather than previously expected over the next two weeks that will likely reduce heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 52.8 cents, or 8%, to $6.072 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of 9:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT), the lowest level since Dec. 9.

"The market is looking beyond the current cold snap and there's a belief that as cold as it's going to get, it's going to be a short-lived polar blast," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"And so the market's already kind of looking beyond where the concerns are about the weather."

Data provider Refinitiv forecast 423 heating degree days (HDDs), which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, which is lower than the outlook on Friday.

There's still uncertainty as to when we're going to see a restart for Freeport, Flynn added.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

After several delays from October to November to December, the company now says the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year.

Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before the plant is ready to restart.

Once Freeport returns, demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

"A revival of last week's renewed strength in the dollar and late week selloff in the oil could spill further into the gas space," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note, but added "this doesn't look like a market ready to post a sustainable advance as the weather factor increasingly becomes the primary driver of price." O/R

Gas futures were up about 62% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $36 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 16

Five-year average Dec 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-89

-50

-60

-124

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,323

3,412

3,370

3,303

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+0.6%

-0.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.15

6.57

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.50

38.35

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

35.58

39.27

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

423

516

354

411

424

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

15

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

425

518

369

416

428

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.8

98.8

99.2

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.4

9.5

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

108.2

108.7

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

2.9

3.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.2

5.3

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

12.9

12.8

6.9

U.S. Commercial

15.0

18.3

20.8

14.6

U.S. Residential

24.9

31.4

36.2

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

30.5

32.4

33.6

27.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

26.3

26.9

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

3.1

3.4

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.7

116.4

126.0

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

123.7

137.5

147.2

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Week ended Nov 25

Wind

-

12

9

15

9

Solar

-

2

2

2

2

Hydro

-

6

6

6

6

Other

-

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

-

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

-

37

39

35

39

Coal

-

20

20

19

20

Nuclear

-

21

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.63

6.80

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

13.95

8.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

29.50

39.91

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.74

5.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.11

6.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

10.20

8.81

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

34.38

37.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.30

5.65

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.90

5.29

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

115.50

101.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

78.25

77.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

46.00

51.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

341.50

297.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

228.25

269.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

266.00

271.00

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

