U.S. natgas futures down 3% on rising output, lower demand

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Monday on rising supplies and forecasts for cooler weather and lower air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also weighing on gas prices was a 5% drop in oil CLc1, LCOc1 futures O/R and the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.1 cents, or 3.2%, to $8.487 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT).

Recent declines in crude prices have cut oil's premium over gas to its lowest since April 2020 when crude briefly turned negative. Over the last several years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus most of their drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas because crude was by far the more valuable commodity.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, dropped to 10-to-1 on Monday. So far in 2022, crude has traded about 17 times over gas. That compares with crude's average premium over gas of 19 times in 2021 and a five-year average (2017-2021) of 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.

Last week, gas speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row to the most since March 2020, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 128% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $64 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $45 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export more LNG because the country's plants are already operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 97.6 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.3 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 11.0 bcfd so far in August from 10.9 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 5 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 12

Five-year average Aug 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+38

+44

+46

+47

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,539

2,501

2,815

2,886

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.0%

-11.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.62

8.77

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

63.99

62.05

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

45.39

45.34

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

2

4

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

203

214

207

189

180

U.S. GFS TDDs

204

215

209

193

186

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.6

97.1

97.6

93.6

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.6

8.2

8.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.5

104.7

105.8

101.7

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.5

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.8

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.0

10.1

10.8

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.4

40.5

42.0

39.5

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.8

76.8

78.3

75.4

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

101.9

96.3

96.9

95.0

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Week ended Jul 22

Wind

7

6

8

7

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

45

42

42

45

Coal

22

22

21

22

22

Nuclear

19

17

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.73

8.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.40

7.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.02

9.71

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.41

7.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.23

8.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.55

7.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.88

11.70

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.20

7.45

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.83

3.27

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.50

83.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

71.00

89.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

130.50

127.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

106.00

67.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

110.00

133.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

111.50

135.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

