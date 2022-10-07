U.S. natgas futures down 3% on record output, mild weather forecasts
Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Friday on record output and continued milder than normal weather that will allow utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.
Also weighing on gas prices was a drop in demand from power outages due to storms and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
Over 134,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian hit on Sept. 28-29, reducing the amount of gas power generators need to burn to produce electricity. Ian knocked out power to over 4 million in Florida and 1.1 million in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Gas demand was also reduced by outages at LNG export plants, including Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) Cove Point in Maryland for about three weeks of planned work starting Oct. 1 and Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 22.4 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $6.748 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since Sept. 22 for a second day in a row.
For the week, the front-month fell less than 1%, putting the contract down for seven weeks in a row for the first time since January 2015.
U.S. futures were up about 81% so far this year as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $45 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% drop for prices in Europe. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.
TOP PRODUCER
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.1 bcfd so far in October from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.9 bcfd this week to 91.4 bcfd next week and 93.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.8 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
So far this year, most U.S. LNG has gone to countries in Europe as they wean themselves off Russian energy.
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.
Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were currently about 7% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 92% of capacity.
That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 8% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Oct 7 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 30 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 7
Five-year average Oct 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+116
+129
+86
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,222
3,106
3,357
3,452
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-6.7%
-7.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.82
6.97
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
47.36
49.20
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
35.86
35.05
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
114
102
46
88
118
U.S. GFS CDDs
51
54
74
67
49
U.S. GFS TDDs
165
156
120
155
167
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.4
100.1
100.0
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.0
8.0
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
108.1
108.0
101.8
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.1
2.3
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.6
5.6
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
11.0
10.8
10.0
5.6
U.S. Commercial
5.4
5.7
6.1
5.0
6.8
U.S. Residential
5.0
5.6
6.3
4.3
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
32.7
31.5
31.6
32.2
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.6
21.5
21.7
20.9
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.7
71.2
72.7
69.3
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
91.2
89.9
91.4
87.0
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Wind
8
9
10
8
6
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
5
5
6
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
41
41
42
45
Coal
18
18
19
19
21
Nuclear
20
21
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.91
5.84
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.95
5.86
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.73
7.88
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.01
5.67
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.23
6.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.14
6.05
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.24
7.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.24
4.62
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.92
4.18
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
61.50
63.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
68.25
78.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
57.00
69.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
85.50
78.20
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
75.50
72.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
77.75
82.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
