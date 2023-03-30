U.S. natgas futures down 3% on mild weather, small storage draw

Adds EIA storage data, updates prices
March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Thursday on rising output, forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week and a smaller than expected storage withdrawal.
That price decline came even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to near full power this week. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 24. Analysts said that withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year because cold weather last week boosted heating demand for the fuel.
That was less than the 54-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with an increase of 15 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 17 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
On their first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.9 cents, or 2.7%, from where it traded on Wednesday, to $2.125 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT) on Thursday.
That, however, was up about 6% from where the April contract closed when it was still the front-month. April futures expired in technically oversold territory below the psychologically significant $2 per mmBtu at $1.991 per mmBtu on Wednesday, which was the lowest settle for the front-month since September 2020 for a second day in a row.
The market has been extremely volatile this month, with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on nine of the past 21 trading days. Gas prices were on track to drop about 23% for the month of March and 53% for the first quarter of 2023.
With gas market volatility rising in recent weeks, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.30 million contracts on Wednesday, the highest since November 2021.
Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, up from 1.8 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
That is a sure sign Freeport LNG was back near full power since, when operating at full power, the plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Total gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before Freeport LNG shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.1 bcfd in February. The monthly record is 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 13. That mild weather should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April.
With warmer spring-like weather expected to reduce the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 110.6 bcfd this week to 103.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)
Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 24
Five-year average Mar 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-47
-72
+15
-17
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,853
1,900
1,411
1,532
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
21.0%
22.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.16
2.18
4.98
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.77
13.66
41.81
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.54
12.51
36.96
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
193
206
235
211
199
U.S. GFS CDDs
30
28
25
25
23
U.S. GFS TDDs
223
234
260
236
222
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
98.9
99.1
94.6
89.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.0
7.5
9.7
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
105.9
106.6
104.3
99.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.8
2.8
3.2
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
5.1
5.0
5.4
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
13.3
14.0
12.9
7.4
U.S. Commercial
13.1
11.5
9.4
12.1
12.4
U.S. Residential
20.6
17.7
13.7
18.1
19.6
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
30.0
29.4
25.0
25.7
U.S. Industrial
23.6
22.8
21.9
23.7
23.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.4
2.2
2.5
2.6
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
93.7
89.5
81.6
86.4
88.9
Total U.S. Demand
114.3
110.6
103.5
107.9
104.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Week ended Mar 3
Wind
14
14
15
12
13
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
37
37
41
40
Coal
17
17
16
16
15
Nuclear
19
18
19
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.94
2.02
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.93
1.97
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.18
6.66
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.78
1.83
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.02
2.18
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.55
2.18
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.34
9.62
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.51
1.34
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.98
1.98
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.00
30.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.50
24.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
18.00
24.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
66.00
82.42
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
60.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.25
68.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.