U.S. natgas futures down 3% on mild weather, small storage draw

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 30, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds EIA storage data, updates prices

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on Thursday on rising output, forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week and a smaller than expected storage withdrawal.

That price decline came even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to hit a monthly record high in March after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February and returned to near full power this week. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 24. Analysts said that withdrawal was bigger than usual for this time of year because cold weather last week boosted heating demand for the fuel.

That was less than the 54-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with an increase of 15 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 17 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On their first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.9 cents, or 2.7%, from where it traded on Wednesday, to $2.125 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT) on Thursday.

That, however, was up about 6% from where the April contract closed when it was still the front-month. April futures expired in technically oversold territory below the psychologically significant $2 per mmBtu at $1.991 per mmBtu on Wednesday, which was the lowest settle for the front-month since September 2020 for a second day in a row.

The market has been extremely volatile this month, with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on nine of the past 21 trading days. Gas prices were on track to drop about 23% for the month of March and 53% for the first quarter of 2023.

With gas market volatility rising in recent weeks, open interest in NYMEX gas futures rose to 1.30 million contracts on Wednesday, the highest since November 2021.

Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, up from 1.8 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That is a sure sign Freeport LNG was back near full power since, when operating at full power, the plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Total gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.1 bcfd so far in March, up from 12.8 bcfd in February. That would top the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before Freeport LNG shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.6 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.1 bcfd in February. The monthly record is 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly near normal through April 13. That mild weather should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April.

With warmer spring-like weather expected to reduce the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 110.6 bcfd this week to 103.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)

Week ended Mar 17 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 24

Five-year average Mar 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-47

-72

+15

-17

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,853

1,900

1,411

1,532

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

21.0%

22.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.16

2.18

4.98

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.77

13.66

41.81

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.54

12.51

36.96

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

193

206

235

211

199

U.S. GFS CDDs

30

28

25

25

23

U.S. GFS TDDs

223

234

260

236

222

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

98.9

99.1

94.6

89.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.0

7.5

9.7

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

105.9

106.6

104.3

99.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.8

2.8

3.2

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

5.1

5.0

5.4

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.3

14.0

12.9

7.4

U.S. Commercial

13.1

11.5

9.4

12.1

12.4

U.S. Residential

20.6

17.7

13.7

18.1

19.6

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

30.0

29.4

25.0

25.7

U.S. Industrial

23.6

22.8

21.9

23.7

23.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.4

2.2

2.5

2.6

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

93.7

89.5

81.6

86.4

88.9

Total U.S. Demand

114.3

110.6

103.5

107.9

104.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Week ended Mar 10

Week ended Mar 3

Wind

14

14

15

12

13

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

37

37

41

40

Coal

17

17

16

16

15

Nuclear

19

18

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.94

2.02

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.93

1.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.18

6.66

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.78

1.83

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.02

2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.55

2.18

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.34

9.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.51

1.34

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.98

1.98

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

34.00

30.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.50

24.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.00

24.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

66.00

82.42

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.00

60.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.25

68.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
