U.S. natgas futures down 2% to 20-month low on ample stored supply

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% to a fresh 20-month low on Friday ahead of the expiration of the front-month and a growing belief that there is more than enough gas in storage for the rest of the winter.

The February contract expires as the front-month on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday. Volatility often peaks near expiry because trading volumes are low.

In 2022, gas prices soared by a record 46% on the day the February contract expired before plunging 26% the next day when the March contract became the new front-month.

The weather, meanwhile, is expected to turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6 before turning warmer than normal again through mid-February.

That should keep heating demand mostly low, at least when the weather is warmer than normal, and allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for at least a fourth or even fifth week in a row. Gas stockpiles were currently about 5% above the five-year (2018-2022) average and are on track to rise to 7% above normal in next week's federal storage report. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.

The market cares about Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, because traders expect prices to jump once the facility starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG.

That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull from the ground each day.

On Thursday, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant. That is an early step in the restart process, but will not result in big gas flows. The company still has to go back to regulators to get permission to restart the liquefaction trains that turn the gas into LNG for export.

Several analysts have said they don't expect to see much LNG production from Freeport until March or later.

Even though vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Corcovado LNG (Jan. 22), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 4.3 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.901 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:19 a.m. EST (1419 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since May 2021 for a second day in a row.

That puts the contract down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early January and down for a sixth week in a row for the first time since October. During those six weeks, the front-month has dropped about 56%.

The March NGH23 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 1 cent at $2.84 per mmBtu.

Shares traded in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, reached 36.9 million on Thursday, its highest since hitting a daily record high of 43.1 million in November 2018. UNG shares outstanding rose to a record high this week of 58.4 million.

Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast) Week ended Jan 20 (Actual) Year ago Jan 27 Five-year average Jan 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -138 -91 -261 -181 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,591 2,729 2,361 2,420 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +7.1 +4.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.91 2.94 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 17.06 17.93 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 20.17 20.94 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 455 448 508 430 429 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 2 4 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 459 452 510 434 435 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.9 98.5 98.0 93.5 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.3 8.8 10.2 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 107.3 106.8 106.8 103.9 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.5 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.3 5.2 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.5 12.5 12.6 7.2 U.S. Commercial 14.8 16.5 18.6 20.4 17.1 U.S. Residential 24.5 27.8 31.5 35.0 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 32.2 32.8 32.3 28.5 U.S. Industrial 24.6 25.7 26.4 26.6 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.9 3.1 2.9 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 101.1 110.1 117.3 122.2 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 121.6 130.5 137.7 143.3 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Wind 10 13 11 12 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 36 38 36 35 Coal 19 18 19 18 23 Nuclear 21 21 21 23 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 3.09 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.90 3.05 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.00 15.31 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.23 2.61 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.78 2.97 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.33 4.22 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.23 17.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.02 2.48 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.62 2.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 45.00 47.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.25 37.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.50 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.00 142.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 61.75 102.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 73.50 133.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Sharon Singleton) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

