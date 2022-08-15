U.S. natgas futures down 1% on rising output, lower demand

Adds latest prices

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1% on Monday on rising supplies and forecasts for cooler weather and lower air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also weighing on gas prices was a 5% drop in oil CLc1, LCOc1 futures O/Rearlier in the day and the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.0 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $8.728 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 134% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $68 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, a five-month high, and $45 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export more LNG because the country's plants are already operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 97.6 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.3 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 11.0 bcfd so far in August from 10.9 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The reduction in U.S. exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas in recent years, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 3% below their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently at about 71% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were about 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast) Week ended Aug 5 (Actual) Year ago Aug 12 Five-year average Aug 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +38 +44 +46 +47 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,539 2,501 2,815 2,886 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.0% -11.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.62 8.77 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 63.99 62.05 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 45.39 45.34 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 4 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 203 214 207 189 180 U.S. GFS TDDs 204 215 209 193 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.6 97.1 97.6 93.6 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.6 8.2 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 105.5 104.7 105.8 101.7 94.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.8 6.3 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.9 11.0 10.1 10.8 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.4 40.5 42.0 39.5 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.8 76.8 78.3 75.4 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 101.9 96.3 96.9 95.0 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 19 Week ended Aug 12 Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Wind 7 6 8 7 8 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 45 42 42 45 Coal 22 22 21 22 22 Nuclear 19 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.73 8.53 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.40 7.50 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.02 9.71 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.41 7.36 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.23 8.24 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.55 7.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.88 11.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.20 7.45 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.83 3.27 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.50 83.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 71.00 89.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 130.50 127.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 106.00 67.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 110.00 133.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 111.50 135.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Deepa Babington) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

