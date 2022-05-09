U.S. natgas futures dive 13% on rising output, milder forecasts

Adds latest prices, European storage

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 13% on Monday to a one-week low as output increased and the weather turned milder than forecast.

Traders cited pressure from a 6% drop in crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 due to a stronger U.S. dollar and lockdowns in China that limit energy demand. O/RAlso, analysts noted European gas stockpiles were filling quickly due to gas flows from Russian pipes and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States and elsewhere, stabilizing European prices TRNLTTFMc1 at around four times U.S. gas futures.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery fell $1.017, or 12.6%, to settle at $7.026 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since April 28 and the biggest daily percentage decline since it fell 26% in late January. On Friday, the contract fell 8% decline from a 13-year high hit the previous session.

U.S. gas futures remained up about 88% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1.

In Texas, the power grid operator forecast demand would soar on Monday as consumers crank up air conditioners even though meteorologists moderated their extreme-heat forecasts. [nL2N2X121N]

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had risen to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, output climbed to 95.9 bcfd on Sunday, its highest since late December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 90.6 bcfd this week to 89.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help EU countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.

Russia exported about 9.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Sunday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the route from Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany - down from an average of around 11.9 bcfd in May 2021.

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. In mid March, those stockpiles, which were currently about 33% of full capacity, were 39% below the five-year average.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 6 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 29 (Actual) Year ago May 6 Five-year average May 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +77 +77 +70 +82 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,644 1,567 2,019 1,955 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.9% -16.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.98 8.04 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.10 31.01 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.03 24.15 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 47 60 97 87 68 U.S. GFS CDDs 107 103 51 65 77 U.S. GFS TDDs 144 163 148 152 145 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 95.6 95.6 92.1 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.6 8.1 8.1 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.9 103.7 103.7 99.5 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.0 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 12.3 12.3 10.8 5.1 U.S. Commercial 6.7 6.2 5.2 6.4 5.6 U.S. Residential 8.0 7.4 5.2 7.5 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 27.9 30.2 24.9 26.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.1 20.8 22.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.6 69.3 68.1 67.8 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 90.6 90.6 89.4 86.8 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Week ended Apr 22 Week ended Apr 15 Wind 17 13 16 16 17 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 36 33 33 32 Coal 19 19 19 19 19 Nuclear 20 20 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.35 8.42 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.80 7.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.59 9.27 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.25 7.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.04 8.05 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.22 7.81 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.06 8.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.89 7.92 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.76 6.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 79.25 75.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 67.50 69.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 88.00 163.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 68.38 77.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.75 55.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.50 55.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

