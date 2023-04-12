U.S. natgas futures dip on expectations for lower heating demand

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures inched lower on Wednesday on expectations that milder weather would reduce heating demand and with near-record production for the month keeping pressure on prices.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $2.17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:12 EDT.
Prices continue to hold above $2, but aren't gaining as there is low demand, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
With warmer spring-like weather expected to reduce the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 97.4 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that U.S. power consumption is expected to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022
"We will likely see higher demand in July and August as homes and businesses will use air conditioners to escape heat," Saal added.
Analysts have highlighted that there is strong support around the $2 level. Prices gained 8% on Monday after they slipped to $1.99 late last week.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.
Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.
Week ended April 7(Forecast)
Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)
Year ago April 7
Five-year average April 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
28
-23
8
28
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,858
1,830
1,395
1,560
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.1%
19.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.22
2.20
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.12
14.17
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.57
12.63
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
116
91
161
148
150
U.S. GFS CDDs
37
20
40
38
35
U.S. GFS TDDs
153
111
201
186
185
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.9
100.2
100.5
-
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.8
7.3
-
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
107.1
107.9
-
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.3
2.2
-
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.1
5.1
-
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.9
14.1
-
7.1
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.8
7.2
-
8.7
U.S. Residential
13.4
10.2
9.3
-
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
29.6
29.0
-
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.9
21.5
21.4
-
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
-
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
-
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.8
76.2
74.0
-
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
101.8
97.4
95.3
-
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Wind
11
16
14
14
15
Solar
5
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
40
38
39
37
37
Coal
15
15
16
17
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.19
2.15
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.52
1.57
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.00
5.96
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.52
1.50
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.05
1.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.72
1.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.40
7.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.76
1.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.34
2.35
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.00
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.50
28.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
18.25
23.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
99.38
99.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
76.50
82.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
63.75
57.25
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.