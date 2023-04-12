U.S. natgas futures dip on expectations for lower heating demand

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures inched lower on Wednesday on expectations that milder weather would reduce heating demand and with near-record production for the month keeping pressure on prices.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $2.17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:12 EDT.

Prices continue to hold above $2, but aren't gaining as there is low demand, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

With warmer spring-like weather expected to reduce the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 97.4 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that U.S. power consumption is expected to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022

"We will likely see higher demand in July and August as homes and businesses will use air conditioners to escape heat," Saal added.

Analysts have highlighted that there is strong support around the $2 level. Prices gained 8% on Monday after they slipped to $1.99 late last week.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.

Week ended April 7(Forecast) Week ended Mar 31 (Actual) Year ago April 7 Five-year average April 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 28 -23 8 28 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,858 1,830 1,395 1,560 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.1% 19.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.22 2.20 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.12 14.17 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.57 12.63 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 116 91 161 148 150 U.S. GFS CDDs 37 20 40 38 35 U.S. GFS TDDs 153 111 201 186 185 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.9 100.2 100.5 - 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.8 7.3 - 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.5 107.1 107.9 - 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.2 - 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.1 5.1 - 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 13.9 14.1 - 7.1 U.S. Commercial 9.3 7.8 7.2 - 8.7 U.S. Residential 13.4 10.2 9.3 - 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.0 29.6 29.0 - 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.9 21.5 21.4 - 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 - 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 - 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 76.2 74.0 - 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 101.8 97.4 95.3 - 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Wind 11 16 14 14 15 Solar 5 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 40 38 39 37 37 Coal 15 15 16 17 16 Nuclear 20 19 19 18 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.19 2.15 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.57 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.00 5.96 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.52 1.50 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.05 1.93 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.72 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.40 7.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.76 1.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.34 2.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.00 27.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.50 28.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.25 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 99.38 99.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 76.50 82.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.75 57.25 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

