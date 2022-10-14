U.S. natgas futures decline for 8th week on record output

Adds latest prices

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a near three-month low on Friday as record output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports allowed utilities to inject much bigger than normal amounts of gas into storage for the winter over the past month.

That put the contract down for an eighth week in a row for the first time since February 2001.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the continuing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

There are at least three vessels heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (expected to arrive Oct. 18), Prism Diversity (Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22), prompting some traders to believe Freeport will return in November. Others in the market, however, believe the plant's return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 28.8 cents, or 4.3%, to settle at $6.453 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), close to the three-month low of $6.435 settles on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.

For the week, the contract was down about 4%, bringing its losses over eight weeks to around 35%.

Despite the weeks of declines, U.S. futures were up still about 74% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $40 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1.

That puts European forwards down about 8% and on track for their lowest close since June 28 as strong LNG imports have boosted the amount of gas in storage in countries in the northwest part of the continent to healthy levels above 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.9 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 92.8 bcfd this week to 99.3 bcfd next week with the coming of colder weather before sliding to 97.2 bcfd in two weeks with the return of milder temperatures. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.9 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Year ago Oct 14 Five-year average Oct 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +104 +125 +91 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,335 3,231 3,448 3,525 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.4% -6.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.64 6.74 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 41.58 43.97 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.84 34.71 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 169 165 86 118 149 U.S. GFS CDDs 34 33 63 46 37 U.S. GFS TDDs 203 198 149 164 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 99.7 99.3 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.8 8.0 8.0 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 107.4 107.3 102.2 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.9 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.0 10.8 10.7 5.6 U.S. Commercial 5.7 6.2 8.4 5.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 5.6 6.6 10.9 5.3 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.6 32.2 31.0 29.8 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.8 22.9 21.0 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 73.8 80.4 68.6 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 90.1 92.8 99.3 87.5 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Week ended Sep 16 Wind 10 9 10 8 6 Solar 3 4 3 3 3 Hydro 5 6 5 5 6 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 41 42 45 Coal 19 18 19 19 21 Nuclear 19 21 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.25 6.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.39 5.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.76 8.04 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.10 5.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.49 5.81 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.53 6.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.00 8.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.06 4.32 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.15 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.25 64.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 72.00 75.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.20 67.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 77.25 73.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 64.25 62.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 67.50 71.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.