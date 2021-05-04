U.S. natgas futures climb to fresh 10-week high on cooler forecast

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose to a fresh 10-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and continued near record exports.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2.8 cents, or 0.9%, to $2.994 per million British thermal units at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 19 for a second day in a row.

That kept the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a seventh straight day for the first time since November 2019.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 in April but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.0 bcfd this week to 86.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns cooler. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv estimated on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021/early 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.6 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Apr 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 23 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 30

Five-year average Apr 30

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+81

+15

+103

+81

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.94

2.96

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.25

8.36

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.91

8.90

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

79

73

111

77

82

U.S. GFS CDDs

73

75

61

70

60

U.S. GFS TDDs

152

148

172

147

142

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.5

90.8

91.0

88.3

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.6

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

97.2

97.5

95.0

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.8

6.1

4.6

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.3

11.5

7.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.9

6.0

6.1

7.1

5.5

U.S. Residential

8.6

6.5

6.9

8.7

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.6

25.0

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.9

22.1

22.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.5

66.4

66.5

70.0

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

89.3

86.0

86.5

84.9

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.96

2.86

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.38

1.85

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.86

3.84

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.27

1.89

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.76

2.64

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.95

1.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.35

3.22

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.56

2.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

30.70

22.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.75

13.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.00

115.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.50

35.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

39.25

30.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

39.50

30.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

