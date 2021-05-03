U.S. natgas futures climb to 10-week high on near record exports

Adds closing prices

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a 10-week high on Monday on forecasts for near record exports.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand this week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.5 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $2.966 per million British thermal units, their highest close since Feb. 19.

That kept the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since November 2019.

In the power market, meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Coordinator of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid operator, said late on Friday that there could be a reserve capacity deficiency Monday afternoon. That caused next-day prices for Monday at the ERCOT North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL to jump to $115 per megawatt hour (MWh), their highest since a February freeze when the grid ran short of power and ERCOT imposed rotating blackouts.

Real-time prices in ERCOT, however, remained in the $10s and $20s per MWh on Monday and even fell into negative territory for several hours overnight.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 in April but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would hold near 86.2 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv estimated on Friday due to milder weather.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.09 bcfd so far in May, up from 5.99 bcfd in April and on track to top the monthly record of 6.04 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv data shows.

Week ended Apr 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 23 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 30

Five-year average Apr 30

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+81

+15

+103

+81

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.96

2.90

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.36

8.10

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.90

8.80

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

73

79

111

77

84

U.S. GFS CDDs

75

70

61

70

58

U.S. GFS TDDs

148

132

172

147

148

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.5

90.7

90.6

88.3

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.6

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

97.2

97.2

95.0

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.6

2.7

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.9

6.1

4.6

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.4

11.5

7.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.9

5.9

5.9

7.1

5.5

U.S. Residential

8.6

6.4

6.5

8.7

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

25.7

25.2

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

21.9

22.0

22.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.5

66.3

65.9

70.0

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

89.3

86.2

86.1

84.9

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.86

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.85

2.34

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.84

3.91

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.89

2.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.64

2.73

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.65

2.41

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.22

3.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.56

2.67

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

22.00

26.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

13.50

22.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

115.00

34.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.50

38.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.00

31.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.25

31.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Hugh Lawson)

