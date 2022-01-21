U.S. natgas futures climb 3% as cold drives demand to record high

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3% on Friday on what is expected to be the country's biggest gas demand day on record with forecasts for more cold weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

In addition to boosting gas demand, the cold this week cut gas output to its lowest in four months as wells and other equipment in Texas, Pennsylvania and several other producing states freeze.

That cold serves as a reminder of the last time gas demand was expected to reach record highs before last February's freeze.

Analysts expect the cold will boost heating demand and keep forcing utilities to pull huge amounts of gas from storage over the next few weeks, causing overall inventories to slip below the five-year average for the first time since mid-December. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 13.5 cents, or 3.6%, to $3.937 per million British thermal units at 8:32 a.m. EST (1332 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since Jan. 4.

For the week, the front-month was on track to drop about 8% after rising about 9% last week.

Last winter, next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country -- gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas -- as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the current spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest since January 2018 for much of the past week. Traders noted more cold was expected later this week and next.

Those soaring gas prices over the past couple of weeks prompted Excelerate Energy to start using its Northeast Gateway liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Boston Harbor to deliver fuel into the New England market for the first time since 2019.

This week's cold snap put U.S. gas production on track to drop to its lowest since September after lingering cold since New Year's Day had already depressed output through well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment issues in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 134.8 bcfd this week to 141.4 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters before sliding to 134.5 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv projected total U.S. gas demand plus exports would reach 153.2 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the 150.0 bcfd high seen so far this year on Jan. 7 and the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019. The outlook for Friday was higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.

Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 21

Five-year average Jan. 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-209

-206

-137

-161

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,601

2,810

2,899

2,616

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.1%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.90

3.80

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.90

25.32

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

20.53

21.14

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

507

500

430

437

439

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

508

501

433

440

442

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

93.9

93.5

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

9.3

8.9

9.4

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

104.1

103.3

102.5

101.0

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.5

2.3

2.7

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.7

5.4

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.9

13.1

10.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

18.4

19.1

20.7

16.3

16.6

U.S. Residential

31.0

32.4

35.7

26.8

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

28.6

29.7

27.0

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.8

26.6

25.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.2

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.5

113.7

120.6

103.0

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

133.1

134.8

141.4

121.7

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Wind

12

10

12

12

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

34

34

33

36

Coal

24

24

21

20

19

Nuclear

20

20

20

23

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.45

4.89

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

19.65

15.14

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.65

5.11

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.03

4.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.98

4.69

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

21.85

22.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.87

5.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.85

4.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.13

3.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

180.50

173.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.25

60.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

49.75

54.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.06

27.88

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.25

40.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.75

48.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton)

