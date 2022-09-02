U.S. natgas futures bound for biggest weekly drop since July

Adds analyst comments, market details, updates prices to settlement

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday en route to their worst week in two months, on forecasts for demand to ease as the weather is expected to turn less hot.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery fell 47.6 cents, or 5.1%, to settle at $8.786 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The front-month contract has shed about 5% this week, the biggest drop since the week of July 1.

"We're coming into what's called the shoulder period, when the daily demand for natural gas will start to drop as the weather gets more moderate," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 96.7 bcfd this week to 93.1 bcfd next week.

The biggest factor right now is whether there will be enough storage to meet winter demand, Saal added.

"If the weather starts to moderate, which it has started to, then the injections going forward will be a little larger ... the strength of the market might wane a little bit."

A federal report on Thursday showed U.S. utilities added 61 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 26, just above the 58 bcf build forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS

The restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.

The export plant was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.

Meanwhile, investors took stock of an announcement from Russian energy company Gazprom which scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Europe after saying it had discovered a fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter.

Traders also kept a close eye on the Atlantic as the hurricane season hits its peak. Tropical storms are closely watched, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, because of the threat they pose to offshore oil and natural gas production in the United States and Mexico.

Week ended Sept 2(Forecast)

Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)

Year ago Sept 2

Five-year average Sept 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+52

+61

+48

+65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,692

2,640

2,916

3,043

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-11.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.19

9.13

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

69.16

69.46

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

59.16

53.95

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

7

6

4

12

20

U.S. GFS CDDs

174

180

163

162

139

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

186

167

174

159

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

98.5

98.8

91.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.4

7.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

106.0

106.1

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.0

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.6

6.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

11.0

10.1

10.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.8

3.7

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

41.5

38.6

36.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

78.0

75.4

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

96.7

93.1

92.3

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

8

5

6

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

17

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.38

8.93

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.30

8.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.76

10.28

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.97

8.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.78

8.51

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.35

8.41

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

15.75

15.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.45

8.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.33

3.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

78.75

78.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

114.75

111.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

99.75

96.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

1039.70

1039.70

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

208.50

208.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

188.75

188.75

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.