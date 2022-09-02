U.S. natgas futures bound for biggest weekly drop since July
Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 4% on Friday en route to their worst week in two months, taking cues from a retreat in European prices ahead of a planned resumption of Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were down 37.7 cents, or 4.1%, to $8.89 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT).
The front-month contract has shed about 4.4% this week so far, the biggest drop since the week of July 1.
"The U.S. gas market had been following European price swings through most of this week and today’s weakening across Europe is prompting renewed selling," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
"Russia has reportedly indicated that flows along the Gazprom pipeline system will be revived tomorrow in contributing to much of the weakness both here and abroad."
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell to their lowest level since early August on indications that Nord Stream 1 flows will resume on Saturday, although analysts remained cautious. NG/EU
Moreover, a federal report on Thursday showed U.S. utilities added 61 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 26, just above the 58 bcf build forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS
The restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.
The export plant was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.
Traders also kept a close eye on the Atlantic as the hurricane season hits its peak. Tropical storms are closely watched, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, because of the threat they pose to offshore oil and natural gas production in the United States and Mexico.
Week ended Sept 2(Forecast)
Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)
Year ago Sept 2
Five-year average Sept 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+52
+61
+48
+65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,692
2,640
2,916
3,043
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-11.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.19
9.13
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
69.16
69.46
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
59.16
53.95
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
7
6
4
12
20
U.S. GFS CDDs
174
180
163
162
139
U.S. GFS TDDs
181
186
167
174
159
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.0
98.5
98.8
91.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.4
7.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
104.7
106.0
106.1
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.0
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.6
6.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
11.0
10.1
10.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.7
4.6
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.8
3.7
U.S. Power Plant
41.4
41.5
38.6
36.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.7
78.0
75.4
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
96.8
96.7
93.1
92.3
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sept 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Wind
8
5
6
6
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
43
44
42
45
42
Coal
21
22
22
22
21
Nuclear
17
18
19
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.38
8.93
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.30
8.47
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.76
10.28
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.97
8.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.78
8.51
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.35
8.41
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
15.75
15.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.45
8.01
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.33
3.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
78.75
78.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
114.75
111.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
99.75
96.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
1039.70
1039.70
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
208.50
208.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
188.75
188.75
EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Gazprom set to resume Nord Stream 1 gas flows as planned, sources say
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.