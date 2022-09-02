U.S. natgas futures bound for biggest weekly drop since July

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 4% on Friday en route to their worst week in two months, taking cues from a retreat in European prices ahead of a planned resumption of Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were down 37.7 cents, or 4.1%, to $8.89 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT).

The front-month contract has shed about 4.4% this week so far, the biggest drop since the week of July 1.

"The U.S. gas market had been following European price swings through most of this week and today’s weakening across Europe is prompting renewed selling," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"Russia has reportedly indicated that flows along the Gazprom pipeline system will be revived tomorrow in contributing to much of the weakness both here and abroad."

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell to their lowest level since early August on indications that Nord Stream 1 flows will resume on Saturday, although analysts remained cautious. NG/EU

Moreover, a federal report on Thursday showed U.S. utilities added 61 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 26, just above the 58 bcf build forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GAS

The restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.

The export plant was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut.

Traders also kept a close eye on the Atlantic as the hurricane season hits its peak. Tropical storms are closely watched, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, because of the threat they pose to offshore oil and natural gas production in the United States and Mexico.

Week ended Sept 2(Forecast)

Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)

Year ago Sept 2

Five-year average Sept 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+52

+61

+48

+65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,692

2,640

2,916

3,043

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-11.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.19

9.13

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

69.16

69.46

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

59.16

53.95

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

7

6

4

12

20

U.S. GFS CDDs

174

180

163

162

139

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

186

167

174

159

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

98.5

98.8

91.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.4

7.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

106.0

106.1

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.0

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.6

6.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

11.0

10.1

10.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.8

3.7

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

41.5

38.6

36.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

78.0

75.4

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

96.7

93.1

92.3

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

8

5

6

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

43

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

17

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.38

8.93

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.30

8.47

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.76

10.28

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.97

8.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.78

8.51

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.35

8.41

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

15.75

15.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.45

8.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.33

3.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

78.75

78.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

114.75

111.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

99.75

96.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

1039.70

1039.70

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

208.50

208.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

188.75

188.75

