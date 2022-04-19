U.S. natgas futures beat sharp retreat, shed 10%

Adds comment, updates prices

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 10% on Tuesday, reversing Monday's gains due to a shift to a slightly warmer weather outlook after expectations of a cold snap sent prices soaring in the last session.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 slipped 10% to $7.048 per million British thermal units as of 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT) after days of gains took prices to a 13-year high. Traders said the market's long rally left prices at a level that was not sustainable based on fundamentals.

On Monday, prices soared due to an unseasonable cold snap outlook for the United States at a time when the natural gas market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter.

"The weather, of course, and overbought (price action) is bringing the market back down to earth to a more reliable pattern," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

This market is "still in a very strong position because inventories are below average," Flynn added.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 130 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slipping from Monday's outlook of 156 HDDs, though slightly higher than the 30-year norm of 126 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

"A milder outlook for U.S. weather will arrive in the short-term, but another cold snap could be around the corner by early May," Isaac Hankes, senior weather research analyst at Refinitiv, said in a daily forecast note.

Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

"Production levels are definitely the key focus in the near to medium term. ... While a production rebound is assured, the speed of that rebound is very much unknown, and the markets will really be watching that in the months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries, triggering concerns over demand and also weighing on crude prices. O/R

Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 15

Five-year average Apr 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+35

+15

+42

+42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,432

1,397

1,878

1,742

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.44

7.54

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.88

--

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.37

25.37

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

130

156

139

131

126

U.S. GFS CDDs

45

44

37

44

43

U.S. GFS TDDs

175

200

176

175

169

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.2

94.5

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

7.9

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.4

102.4

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.0

5.8

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.2

12.4

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.5

7.1

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.6

8.9

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.2

25.2

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

21.9

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

78.0

69.8

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

98.8

90.6

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

13

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.48

6.94

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.54

6.79

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.62

7.80

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.51

6.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.65

6.97

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.78

6.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.80

7.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.14

6.45

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.46

7.53

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

71.25

78.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

78.25

47.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

47.00

79.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

79.00

93.84

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

83.13

47.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.50

57.75

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Will Dunham) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.