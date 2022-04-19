U.S. natgas futures beat sharp retreat, shed 10%
April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 10% on Tuesday, reversing Monday's gains due to a shift to a slightly warmer weather outlook after expectations of a cold snap sent prices soaring in the last session.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 slipped 10% to $7.048 per million British thermal units as of 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT) after days of gains took prices to a 13-year high. Traders said the market's long rally left prices at a level that was not sustainable based on fundamentals.
On Monday, prices soared due to an unseasonable cold snap outlook for the United States at a time when the natural gas market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter.
"The weather, of course, and overbought (price action) is bringing the market back down to earth to a more reliable pattern," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
This market is "still in a very strong position because inventories are below average," Flynn added.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 130 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slipping from Monday's outlook of 156 HDDs, though slightly higher than the 30-year norm of 126 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
"A milder outlook for U.S. weather will arrive in the short-term, but another cold snap could be around the corner by early May," Isaac Hankes, senior weather research analyst at Refinitiv, said in a daily forecast note.
Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.
"Production levels are definitely the key focus in the near to medium term. ... While a production rebound is assured, the speed of that rebound is very much unknown, and the markets will really be watching that in the months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries, triggering concerns over demand and also weighing on crude prices. O/R
Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 15
Five-year average Apr 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+35
+15
+42
+42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,432
1,397
1,878
1,742
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.44
7.54
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.88
--
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.37
25.37
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
130
156
139
131
126
U.S. GFS CDDs
45
44
37
44
43
U.S. GFS TDDs
175
200
176
175
169
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.6
94.2
94.5
91.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.2
7.9
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.4
102.4
99.2
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.2
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
6.0
5.8
6.2
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.2
12.4
11.6
5.2
U.S. Commercial
8.8
9.5
7.1
8.9
8.3
U.S. Residential
12.1
13.6
8.9
12.2
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
23.8
25.2
25.2
26.0
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.7
22.8
21.9
23.3
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.1
78.0
69.8
77.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
94.9
98.8
90.6
97.3
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Wind
13
17
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
32
33
32
31
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
20
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.48
6.94
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.54
6.79
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.62
7.80
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.51
6.62
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.65
6.97
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.78
6.96
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.80
7.06
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.14
6.45
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
7.46
7.53
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
71.25
78.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
78.25
47.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
47.00
79.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
79.00
93.84
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
83.13
47.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.50
57.75
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Will Dunham)
((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131))
