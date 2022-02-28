U.S. natgas flat as warmer weather offsets Russia supply concerns

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Monday as forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand offset massive gains in overseas gas and crude prices on worries that escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine will disrupt global energy supplies.

Traders said the U.S. market continued to mostly shrug off what was happening in Europe, where gas prices TRNLTTFMc1 jumped about 17% on Monday. NG/EU

Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

So far this year, the U.S. gas market has focused more on domestic weather and supply and demand rather than geopolitics. U.S. gas prices have followed European futures only about 40% of the time so far in 2022, down from about two-thirds of the time in the fourth quarter of 2021.

After weeks of near-record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) remained unchanged at $4.469 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:34 a.m. EST (1434 GMT).

U.S. oil prices CLc1, meanwhile, jumped over 8% earlier on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia. O/R

Ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, U.S. speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row to their lowest since January, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

For the month, U.S. gas futures were on track to drop about 8% in February after rising 31% in January.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.3 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

On a daily basis, however, gas production climbed on most days since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4. Output on Monday was on track to hit 93.4 bcfd.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.7 bcfd this week to 109.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, which would match January's monthly record high.

Traders expect U.S. LNG exports will keep hitting fresh records in coming months as new liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service. A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo in coming days.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas TRNLTTFMc1, JKMc1 prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Week ended Feb. 25(Forecast) Week ended Feb. 18 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 25 Five-year average Feb. 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -145 -129 -132 -98 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,637 1,782 1,859 1,898 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.8% -10.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.58 4.47 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.73 30.54 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.51 37.01 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 310 382 284 325 326 U.S. GFS CDDs 14 10 12 11 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 324 392 296 336 335 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.4 93.8 90.8 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 9.0 8.5 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.5 102.3 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.0 2.8 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.7 5.5 5.7 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.7 12.5 10.4 4.7 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.5 13.1 14.2 15.6 U.S. Residential 27.7 25.2 20.8 22.7 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.5 24.1 25.6 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.7 23.6 24.2 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 101.4 88.7 94.1 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 122.7 109.5 113.3 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Wind 8 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 37 33 31 33 33 Coal 23 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.63 4.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.76 5.94 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.14 5.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.05 4.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.34 4.86 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 23.50 23.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.73 5.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.26 4.66 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.82 4.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 166.00 189.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.00 42.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 71.75 68.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.75 46.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 37.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 49.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

