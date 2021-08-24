U.S. natgas flat as lower demand this week offsets lingering heat

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Tuesday as forecasts for lower demand this week offset an outlook calling for the hot weather and high air conditioning use to continue into early September.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 0.5 cents, or 0.1%, to $3.940 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EDT (1214 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since Aug. 16.

In the power market, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), grid operator for most of the state, projected hot weather on Tuesday would push peak demand over the grid's all-time high of 74,820 megawatts set in August 2019. ERCOT, however, also forecast Monday's demand would reach record levels, only to pull back that outlook after the weather was cooler than expected.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 91.6 bcfd in July. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 93.7 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for this week, however, was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday due to lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and lower power generator demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.8 bcfd in July to 10.5 bcfd so far in August, due mostly to reductions at the Cameron and Sabine plants in Louisiana. That compares with a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $15 per mmBtu, compared with just about $4 for the U.S. fuel, analysts said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico slipped to an average of 6.1 bcfd so far in August from 6.6 bcfd in July and a record 6.8 bcfd in June.

Week ended Aug 20 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 13 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 20

Five-year average Aug 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+38

+42

+45

+44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,860

2,822

3,414

3,040

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.9%

-5.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.96

3.92

2.34

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.09

14.82

2.83

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.34

15.58

3.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

4

3

10

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

207

208

200

169

162

U.S. GFS TDDs

211

212

203

179

173

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.9

92.6

92.7

87.9

82.2

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.5

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

99.1

99.7

99.9

95.4

90.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.4

1.8

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.2

6.3

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

10.5

10.5

3.3

2.7

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.3

U.S. Power Plant

38.2

39.0

38.7

42.7

38.2

U.S. Industrial

21.0

21.0

21.1

21.6

21.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.8

74.7

74.6

79.1

73.5

Total U.S. Demand

93.3

93.6

93.7

90.5

83.4

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.93

3.94

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.96

3.69

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.00

4.85

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.71

3.55

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.91

3.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.25

3.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.94

4.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.68

3.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

72.50

72.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

46.50

45.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

51.50

48.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

47.03

47.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.33

37.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.75

51.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.