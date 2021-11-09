U.S. natgas falls to 3-week low on rising output, drop in European gas

Adds latest prices

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 6% to a three-week low on Tuesday on rising output and expected lower demand over the next two weeks because of increased nuclear and wind power generation.

Traders also noted that U.S. prices were following global gas prices lower - European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was down about 4% - after Russian gas flows resumed to Germany, raising hopes that Moscow is acting on a pledge to increase supplies and ease concerns about shortages and high prices as winter approaches.

The U.S. price drop came despite rising U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG in test mode.

In October global gas prices soared to record highs as power utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year, compared with 3% below normal in the United States.

U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations for months of strong LNG demand, but overseas prices rose more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 34.1 cents, or 6.3%, to $5.086 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 18.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 95.8 bcfd this week to 105.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday owing to a decline in expected power generator gas demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.0 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to obtain more U.S. gas when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Nov 5 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 29 (Actual) Year ago Nov 5 Five-year average Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 12 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,623 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.1% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.34 5.43 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.42 26.60 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.15 31.62 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 263 252 211 271 277 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 7 22 12 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 271 259 233 283 288 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.5 97.0 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 8.0 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.5 105.0 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.3 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 12.2 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.3 18.5 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 24.3 23.9 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.4 23.4 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.3 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 76.4 85.3 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 95.8 105.1 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 12 Week ended Nov 5 Week ended Oct 29 Week ended Oct 22 Week ended Oct 15 Wind 14 9 14 11 12 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 21 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.53 5.51 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.59 5.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.26 6.38 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.53 4.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.14 5.20 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.87 5.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.04 6.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.77 4.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 56.25 57.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.25 49.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 53.00 49.13 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 50.13 62.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 68.88 49.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.00 51.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman/Mark Heinrich) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

