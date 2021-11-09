US Markets
U.S. natgas falls to 3-week low on rising output, drop in European gas

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 6% to a three-week low on Tuesday on rising output and expected lower demand over the next two weeks because of increased nuclear and wind power generation.

Traders also noted that U.S. prices were following global gas prices lower - European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was down about 4% - after Russian gas flows resumed to Germany, raising hopes that Moscow is acting on a pledge to increase supplies and ease concerns about shortages and high prices as winter approaches.

The U.S. price drop came despite rising U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG in test mode.

In October global gas prices soared to record highs as power utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls caused power blackouts in China.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year, compared with 3% below normal in the United States.

U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations for months of strong LNG demand, but overseas prices rose more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 34.1 cents, or 6.3%, to $5.086 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:21 a.m. EST (1421 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 18.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 95.8 bcfd this week to 105.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday owing to a decline in expected power generator gas demand.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.0 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to obtain more U.S. gas when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Nov 5 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 5

Five-year average Nov 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

12

63

2

25

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,623

3,611

3,926

3,737

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.1%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.34

5.43

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

26.42

26.60

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

32.15

31.62

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

263

252

211

271

277

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

7

22

12

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

271

259

233

283

288

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.4

96.5

97.0

89.2

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

8.0

8.0

7.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.1

104.5

105.0

96.3

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.8

2.8

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.7

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.2

11.3

10.5

4.6

U.S. Commercial

9.4

9.4

12.2

9.1

11.1

U.S. Residential

13.0

13.3

18.5

13.0

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

24.3

23.9

25.5

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.4

23.4

22.7

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.3

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

76.4

85.3

77.3

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

98.8

95.8

105.1

95.9

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Week ended Oct 22

Week ended Oct 15

Wind

14

9

14

11

12

Solar

3

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

35

40

38

38

38

Coal

19

19

18

19

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.53

5.51

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.59

5.92

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.26

6.38

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.53

4.64

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.14

5.20

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.87

5.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.04

6.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.77

4.80

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

56.25

57.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.25

49.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

53.00

49.13

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.13

62.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

68.88

49.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.00

51.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman/Mark Heinrich)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

