U.S. natgas falls over 3% on lower demand forecasts, drop in European prices
Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% on Friday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next week and a sharp drop in European gas prices.
On its first day as the front-month, April gas futures NGc1 fell 17.1 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $4.470 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). For the week, the contract is up 0.8%, after rising 12.4% last week.
"Today's sharp sell-off is likely being accentuated by violation of a two-week up-trend line, as well as updates to the short-term temperature views suggestive of a broad-based warming trend next week," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 382 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slightly lower from 384 HDDs estimated on Thursday. The normal is 338 HDDs for this time of year.
With cold weather moderating, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 125.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 112.5 bcfd next week.
Meanwhile, gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 fell more than 30% after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as auction results showed flows might resume westward through Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline. NG/EU
"We've seen a lot of volatility that's been high even for natural gas in the last couple of days as the market is grappling with the Arctic cold temperatures, as well as the outside influence of the Russian-Ukraine war," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"Today, European prices are down, that's taken some of the psychological support out of the market," he added.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
Average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.
Week ended Feb. 18(Actual)
Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 18
Five-year average Feb. 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-129
-190
-324
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,782
1,911
1,991
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-10.7%
-11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.47
4.57
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.61
39.71
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
28.96
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
382
384
293
334
338
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
10
10
10
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
392
394
303
344
346
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.8
94.5
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.7
9.1
8.6
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
102.9
103.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.6
5.6
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
11.6
11.9
12.1
4.7
U.S. Commercial
16.6
17.2
14.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
27.7
28.4
23.2
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
25.7
26.6
23.3
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.1
25.4
24.1
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.5
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.5
105.0
92.3
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
122.3
125.1
112.5
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Wind
17
13
12
11
9
Solar
2
3
3
2
2
Hydro
8
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
29
31
33
33
35
Coal
21
23
23
25
26
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.78
4.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.94
4.74
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.85
5.56
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.38
4.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.86
4.75
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
23.65
15.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.90
5.87
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.66
4.49
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.97
5.00
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
189.75
94.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.00
49.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
68.00
65.46
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
46.00
69.42
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
37.00
56.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.50
56.75
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
