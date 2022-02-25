U.S. natgas falls over 3% on lower demand forecasts, drop in European prices

Adds closing price

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% on Friday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next week and a sharp drop in European gas prices.

On its first day as the front-month, April gas futures NGc1 fell 17.1 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $4.470 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). For the week, the contract is up 0.8%, after rising 12.4% last week.

"Today's sharp sell-off is likely being accentuated by violation of a two-week up-trend line, as well as updates to the short-term temperature views suggestive of a broad-based warming trend next week," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 382 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, slightly lower from 384 HDDs estimated on Thursday. The normal is 338 HDDs for this time of year.

With cold weather moderating, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 125.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 112.5 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 fell more than 30% after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as auction results showed flows might resume westward through Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline. NG/EU

"We've seen a lot of volatility that's been high even for natural gas in the last couple of days as the market is grappling with the Arctic cold temperatures, as well as the outside influence of the Russian-Ukraine war," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Today, European prices are down, that's taken some of the psychological support out of the market," he added.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

Average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Week ended Feb. 18(Actual) Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 18 Five-year average Feb. 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -129 -190 -324 -166 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,782 1,911 1,991 1,996 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -10.7% -11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.47 4.57 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.61 39.71 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 28.96 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 382 384 293 334 338 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 10 10 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 392 394 303 344 346 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.8 94.5 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 9.1 8.6 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.9 103.1 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.6 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 11.6 11.9 12.1 4.7 U.S. Commercial 16.6 17.2 14.5 15.6 U.S. Residential 27.7 28.4 23.2 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.7 26.6 23.3 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.1 25.4 24.1 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.5 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.5 105.0 92.3 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 122.3 125.1 112.5 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Wind 17 13 12 11 9 Solar 2 3 3 2 2 Hydro 8 7 7 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 29 31 33 33 35 Coal 21 23 23 25 26 Nuclear 20 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.78 4.59 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.94 4.74 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.85 5.56 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.38 4.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.86 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 23.65 15.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.90 5.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.66 4.49 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.97 5.00 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 189.75 94.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.00 49.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 68.00 65.46 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 46.00 69.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 37.00 56.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.50 56.75 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

