U.S. natgas falls on rising output, lower demand next week
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3% to a seven-week low on Wednesday after collapsing more than 8% in the prior session as output rose toward a monthly record high and on forecasts for lower heating demand next week than previously expected.
In Europe, gas prices rose, turning positive after falling about 6% earlier in the day. On Tuesday, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, fell more than 10% as Russia increased gas flows to Europe.
A U.S. storage report that showed a smaller than expected build last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 5.
That was less than the 10-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 2 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average build of 25 bcf. That was the first smaller than usual weekly storage build in nine weeks. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 3.618 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 3.2% below the five-year average of 3.737 tcf for this time of year.
In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with 3% below normal in the United States.
U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 13.7 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.842 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:14 p.m. EST (1714 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 22.
That also put the contract on track to decline for a fourth day in a row for the first time since late September.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.3 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.
The forecasts for next week however were lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday, and with output rising, could allow utilities to keep stockpiling gas into mid November.
Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)
Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 5
Five-year average Nov 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
7
63
2
25
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,618
3,611
3,926
3,737
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.2%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.88
4.98
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
22.25
23.78
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.76
32.15
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
271
263
211
271
282
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
8
22
12
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
279
271
233
283
293
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.4
96.3
96.8
89.2
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.9
8.0
7.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.1
104.2
104.8
96.3
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.9
2.9
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.7
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
11.2
11.2
10.5
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.4
9.4
11.9
9.1
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.0
13.3
18.0
13.0
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
24.8
23.8
25.5
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.4
23.5
22.7
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.2
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.1
76.8
84.3
77.3
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
98.8
96.3
104.2
95.9
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Week ended Oct 15
Wind
13
9
14
11
12
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
3
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
36
40
38
38
38
Coal
19
19
18
19
21
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.08
5.53
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.04
4.59
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.18
6.26
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.07
4.53
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.59
5.14
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.59
4.87
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.79
7.04
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.23
4.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.25
56.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.25
49.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.00
53.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
58.00
50.13
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
66.00
68.88
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
68.25
66.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
