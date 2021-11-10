U.S. natgas falls on rising output, lower demand next week

US Markets
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3% to a seven-week low on Wednesday after collapsing more than 8% in the prior session as output rose toward a monthly record high and on forecasts for lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

In Europe, gas prices rose, turning positive after falling about 6% earlier in the day. On Tuesday, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, fell more than 10% as Russia increased gas flows to Europe.

A U.S. storage report that showed a smaller than expected build last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 5.

That was less than the 10-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 2 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average build of 25 bcf. That was the first smaller than usual weekly storage build in nine weeks. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 3.618 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 3.2% below the five-year average of 3.737 tcf for this time of year.

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with 3% below normal in the United States.

U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 13.7 cents, or 2.8%, to $4.842 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:14 p.m. EST (1714 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 22.

That also put the contract on track to decline for a fourth day in a row for the first time since late September.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.3 bcfd this week to 104.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

The forecasts for next week however were lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday, and with output rising, could allow utilities to keep stockpiling gas into mid November.

Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)

Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 5

Five-year average Nov 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

7

63

2

25

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,618

3,611

3,926

3,737

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.2%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.88

4.98

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

22.25

23.78

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.76

32.15

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

271

263

211

271

282

U.S. GFS CDDs

8

8

22

12

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

279

271

233

283

293

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.4

96.3

96.8

89.2

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

8.0

7.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.1

104.2

104.8

96.3

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.9

2.9

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.7

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.2

11.2

10.5

4.6

U.S. Commercial

9.4

9.4

11.9

9.1

11.1

U.S. Residential

13.0

13.3

18.0

13.0

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

24.8

23.8

25.5

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.4

23.5

22.7

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

76.8

84.3

77.3

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

98.8

96.3

104.2

95.9

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Week ended Oct 22

Week ended Oct 15

Wind

13

9

14

11

12

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

36

40

38

38

38

Coal

19

19

18

19

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.08

5.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.04

4.59

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.18

6.26

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.07

4.53

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.59

5.14

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.59

4.87

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.79

7.04

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.23

4.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.25

56.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.25

49.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.00

53.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

58.00

50.13

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

66.00

68.88

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

68.25

66.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

