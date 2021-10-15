U.S. natgas falls near 5% on mild forecast, drop in global prices

Adds latest prices

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 5% on Friday, following a 9% drop in global gas prices, on forecasts the weather in the United States will remain mostly mild through the end of October.

That decline in U.S. prices came despite a slow but steady rise in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as utilities in Europe and Asia scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season and forecasts for U.S. heating demand to increase in two weeks as the weather starts to cool.

But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States was already close to producing LNG at full capacity.

The storage situation in the United States, which is expected to have more than enough gas stockpiled for the winter, is much calmer. Even so, U.S. oil and gas prices have followed global prices higher in recent months and were currently trading at or near multi-year highs.

Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 27.7 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $5.410 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Oct. 11.

For the week, the front-month fell almost 3%, putting it down for a second week in a row for the first time since August.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Drillers this week added 12 oil rigs but cut one gas rig, according to data from Baker Hughes, bringing the gas rig count down to its lowest since August even though U.S gas prices soared about 30% since then. RIG/U

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.0 bcfd this week to 85.2 bcfd next week and 88.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv expected on Thursday.

With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.

With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas rose to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on Thursday.

The United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.

Major Chinese energy companies, meanwhile, are in advanced talks to buy more U.S. LNG.

Week ended Oct 15 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 8 (Actual) Year ago Oct 15 Five-year average Oct 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 81 49 69 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,463 3,369 3,919 3,612 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.1% -4.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 5.74 5.69 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 30.06 32.02 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.31 33.11 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 119 117 115 128 154 U.S. GFS CDDs 31 33 60 44 35 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 150 175 172 189 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.2 91.7 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.3 7.4 6.6 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 99.5 99.1 93.6 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.8 5.9 6.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 11.0 7.2 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.3 6.3 6.1 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 5.0 6.9 6.3 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.0 28.7 25.0 30.6 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.3 22.2 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 66.2 66.0 71.7 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.1 85.0 85.2 87.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.92 5.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.26 4.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.13 6.87 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.00 4.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.61 5.16 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.65 5.02 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.81 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.54 4.99 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 84.25 91.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 52.00 54.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 51.25 68.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 67.13 73.34 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 58.75 53.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.00 51.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.