U.S. natgas falls near 4% on near record output, rising stockpiles
Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Friday on near-record output and expectations U.S. utilities will keep stockpiling gas for a couple more weeks.
That price decline came despite forecasts for seasonally colder weather expected to boost heating demand in mid-November.
In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Analysts have said European inventories were about 15% below normal for this time of year versus just 3% below normal in the United States.
U.S. futures also climbed in October, reaching a 12-year high early in the month, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many months.
Price gains in the United States, however, were restrained compared with overseas markets because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Despite recent pullbacks, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 20.0 cents, or 3.5%, to settle at $5.516 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
That put the front-month up about 2% this week after gaining about 3% last week.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output reached 96.4 bcfd on Thursday, its highest since hitting a record high of 96.6 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.5 bcfd this week to 95.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before jumping to 104.9 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns seasonally cold. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices near $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Nov 5 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 5
Five-year average Nov 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
12
63
2
25
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,623
3,611
3,926
3,737
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.1%
-2.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.65
5.72
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.42
25.10
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.01
32.76
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
234
178
234
258
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
10
24
17
14
U.S. GFS TDDs
244
244
212
251
272
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.8
95.4
95.4
90.1
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.7
8.1
7.9
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
102.1
103.1
103.5
98.1
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.9
2.4
2.9
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
5.5
5.8
5.4
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
10.7
10.9
10.7
10.3
4.6
U.S. Commercial
7.4
9.4
9.7
9.9
11.1
U.S. Residential
9.2
12.9
14.0
13.9
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
26.1
27.8
24.7
25.0
24.5
U.S. Industrial
21.9
23.0
22.5
23.3
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.4
80.0
77.8
79.0
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
90.2
98.8
97.2
97.5
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Week ended Oct 15
Week ended Oct 8
Wind
7
14
11
12
6
Solar
2
3
3
3
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
3
3
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
40
38
38
38
41
Coal
20
18
19
21
23
Nuclear
19
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.73
5.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.43
5.57
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.00
6.17
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.18
5.20
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.54
5.54
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.75
5.95
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.80
5.85
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.11
5.30
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.50
72.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
52.25
59.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
60.00
81.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
52.50
40.28
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
61.00
47.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
55.50
59.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
