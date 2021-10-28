U.S. natgas falls more than 5% ahead of storage report

Adds latest prices

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Thursday, erasing the prior session's gains, on rising output, lower demand forecasts, and a drop in global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season.

The price decline came ahead of a U.S. report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual for this time of year for a seventh week in a row.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 22. That compares with an increase of 32 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average rise of 62 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.547 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 3.5% below the five-year average of 3.674 tcf for this time of year.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 were down about 5% for a second day after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM to start pumping gas into European gas storage once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which may happen by Nov. 8.

Since the summer, gas prices around the world have soared to record highs as utilities scramble for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures followed global gas prices higher, reaching a 12-year high in early October on expectations demand for U.S. LNG exports would remain strong.

But U.S. gas remains much cheaper than in Europe or Asia, where the fuel was still trading about five times higher than in the United States.

The United States has more than enough gas in storage for the winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand.

In addition U.S. export plants were already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global prices rise, the United States could not export much more of the super-cooled fuel.

Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. NGAS/POLL

U.S. stockpiles were currently about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal.

On its first day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery fell 33.2 cents, or 5.4%, to $5.866 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT).

On Wednesday, when the November future was still the front month, the contract settled at its highest since Oct. 5, when it closed at its highest since December 2008.

In the spot market, an early shot of cold expected to last all week in Alberta boosted gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL to their highest since the February freeze hit Texas.

Prices in Alberta had been the cheapest among the North America supply basins for much of this year, which boosted Canadian exports to the United States to their highest in years.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Week ended Oct 22 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 15 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 22

Five-year average Oct 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

86

92

32

62

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,547

3,461

3,951

3,674

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.5%

-4.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.13

6.20

2.84

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.46

28.74

4.89

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.91

34.21

5.97

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

219

203

192

196

218

U.S. GFS CDDs

14

15

21

24

20

U.S. GFS TDDs

233

218

213

220

238

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

92.0

93.1

93.5

87.9

83.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.4

7.1

7.7

7.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

99.4

100.6

100.6

95.7

90.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.2

2.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.2

5.9

5.6

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

10.7

10.7

10.9

9.4

3.7

U.S. Commercial

6.4

7.4

8.7

9.9

6.8

U.S. Residential

7.2

9.2

11.4

13.6

7.2

U.S. Power Plant

26.4

26.4

24.3

29.1

27.7

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.7

22.3

23.9

21.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.9

2.0

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

67.8

71.3

73.4

83.1

69.6

Total U.S. Demand

86.4

90.1

92.1

100.3

80.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.91

5.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.44

5.48

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.40

7.09

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.28

5.34

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.81

5.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.63

5.65

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.00

6.75

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.60

5.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

77.25

61.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

50.75

62.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

42.00

42.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

61.42

60.92

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

73.50

63.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

68.00

63.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jan Harvey)

