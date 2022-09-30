U.S. natgas falls for 6th straight week as storm cuts power use

Adds latest prices

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on record output and as Hurricane Ian hits the Carolinas after knocking out power to over 2.6 million customers in Florida, reducing the amount of gas generators need to burn to produce electricity.

That put the contract down about 1% for the week, the first time it dropped for six weeks in a row since January 2015.

Analysts said storms like Ian tend to cut demand for gas rather than supplies of the fuel since they usually knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico - none of it in Florida - with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.

In its latest advisory, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 km) per hour. There were already about 150,000 power outages in the Carolinas. [nAQN1U602I]

In other hurricane news, about 231,000 customers in Puerto Rico still lacked power, as did 56,000 in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 10.8 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $6.766 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the contract down 26% for the month, but up 25% for the quarter.

The premium of futures for December over November NGX22-Z22 rose to 27 cents per mmBtu, its highest since November 2010.

Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 83% so far this year as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $49 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 7% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 91.5 bcfd this week to 89.2 bcfd next week before rising to 91.5 bcfd in two weeks when the weather starts to turn colder. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.5 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 30

Five-year average Sep 30

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+96

+103

+114

+87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,073

2,977

3,271

3,370

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-8.8%

-9.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.99

6.87

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

49.88

52.99

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

39.11

41.21

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

89

75

24

63

91

U.S. GFS CDDs

53

62

89

85

64

U.S. GFS TDDs

142

137

113

148

155

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.8

98.8

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

7.8

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.7

106.7

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.8

5.6

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.8

11.7

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.4

5.6

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

5.5

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

33.1

30.5

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.6

21.5

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.9

70.0

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

91.5

89.2

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.57

6.59

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.50

4.72

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.73

7.23

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.43

4.78

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.05

5.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.60

5.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.45

6.58

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.50

4.06

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.76

4.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.50

50.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

66.75

61.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

48.00

53.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.50

62.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

54.50

63.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.75

67.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.