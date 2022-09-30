U.S. natgas falls for 6th straight week as storm cuts power use
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on record output and as Hurricane Ian hits the Carolinas after knocking out power to over 2.6 million customers in Florida, reducing the amount of gas generators need to burn to produce electricity.
That put the contract down about 1% for the week, the first time it dropped for six weeks in a row since January 2015.
Analysts said storms like Ian tend to cut demand for gas rather than supplies of the fuel since they usually knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.
Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico - none of it in Florida - with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.
In its latest advisory, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (137 km) per hour. There were already about 150,000 power outages in the Carolinas. [nAQN1U602I]
In other hurricane news, about 231,000 customers in Puerto Rico still lacked power, as did 56,000 in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.
Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.
U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 10.8 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $6.766 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
That put the contract down 26% for the month, but up 25% for the quarter.
The premium of futures for December over November NGX22-Z22 rose to 27 cents per mmBtu, its highest since November 2010.
Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 83% so far this year as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $49 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 7% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.8 bcfd so far in September from a monthly record of 98.0 bcfd in August.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 91.5 bcfd this week to 89.2 bcfd next week before rising to 91.5 bcfd in two weeks when the weather starts to turn colder. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.5 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Sep 30 (Forecast)
Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)
Year ago Sep 30
Five-year average Sep 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+103
+114
+87
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,073
2,977
3,271
3,370
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-8.8%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.99
6.87
5.11
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
49.88
52.99
22.61
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
39.11
41.21
23.35
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
89
75
24
63
91
U.S. GFS CDDs
53
62
89
85
64
U.S. GFS TDDs
142
137
113
148
155
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.8
98.8
93.5
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.9
7.8
8.3
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.2
106.7
106.7
101.8
95.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
1.9
1.9
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.8
5.6
5.7
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.5
11.8
11.7
10.3
4.9
U.S. Commercial
4.8
5.4
5.6
5.0
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
5.0
5.5
4.3
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
36.4
33.1
30.5
29.8
33.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.6
21.5
20.7
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
71.9
70.0
66.7
70.3
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
91.5
89.2
84.7
82.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Week ended Sep 9
Week ended Sep 2
Wind
9
10
8
6
7
Solar
4
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
5
5
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
42
45
44
Coal
18
19
19
21
21
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.57
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.50
4.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.73
7.23
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.43
4.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.05
5.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.60
5.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.45
6.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.50
4.06
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.76
4.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.50
50.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
66.75
61.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
53.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.50
62.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.50
63.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.75
67.50
