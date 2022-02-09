U.S. natgas falls 6% to near 3-wk low on rising output, less cold

Adds latest prices

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% to a near three-week low on Wednesday as output slowly increased after weeks of reductions from freezing wells and on forecasts for slightly less cold weather and lower heating demand than expected in the next two weeks.

After weeks of near record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 24.7 cents, or 5.8%, to $4.001 per million British thermal units at 2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 20.

The American Public Power Association (APPA) industry trade group said it asked the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to investigate natural gas trading activity on Jan. 27 when prices spiked by a record 46%.

In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.

Those high prices have made it economic for the region's power generators to burn lots of expensive oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) this winter.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 90.8 bcfd in February after wells in several producing regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

On a daily basis, however, output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.

With the weather turning seasonally less cold, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 130.0 bcfd this week to 122.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in February, which would top the monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana enter service. A vessel arrived near Calcasieu on Monday and could pick up the plant's first LNG cargo this week.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe - especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. NG/GB

Russia provides 35%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.

Gas futures traded around $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1, compared with just $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.

Week ended Feb. 4(Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 28 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 4

Five-year average Feb. 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-226

-268

-174

-150

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,097

2,323

2,542

2,316

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.5%

-5.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.09

4.25

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.35

25.30

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.31

25.10

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

392

395

556

403

396

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

5

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

395

398

561

409

401

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

90.5

91.2

87.8

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

9.4

9.1

9.2

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

100.1

100.4

97.1

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.3

2.2

2.0

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.4

5.7

6.0

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.2

12.5

12.2

10.5

4.7

U.S. Commercial

19.4

17.9

17.3

20.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

33.2

30.1

28.3

34.7

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

28.6

28.4

24.3

30.3

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.9

25.7

25.2

26.7

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.1

2.9

2.7

2.9

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

114.9

109.7

102.5

119.6

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

135.3

130.0

122.6

138.1

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 14

Wind

12

11

9

11

10

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

6

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

33

35

33

34

Coal

25

25

26

25

24

Nuclear

18

19

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.30

4.44

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.50

4.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.70

4.81

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.88

3.94

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.07

4.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.32

13.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.17

4.06

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.76

3.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.40

3.47

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

104.75

145.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

26.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

38.50

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.25

34.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.75

40.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.50

40.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jane Merriman and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

