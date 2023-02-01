U.S. natgas falls 6% to 21-month low as mild weather depresses demand

Adds latest prices
Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 6% on Wednesday to a 21-month low on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That price decline came even though output over the past week was on track to drop about 4.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a preliminary one-month low of 93.7 bcfd as winter storms freeze oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs in the energy industry - in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.
Gas prices have been depressed for weeks due in part to expectations Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was still at least a month away from pulling in big amounts of gas to produce LNG.
On Tuesday, Freeport asked federal regulators for permission to restart one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG.
Gas prices were also depressed due to warm weather seen so far this year.
Despite extreme cold this week, temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged about 41.8 degrees Fahrenheit (5.7 Celsius) in January, the warmest for the month since January 2006 when the mercury averaged a record 42.8 F, according to data from Refinitiv and the federal government.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 16 cents, or 6.0%, to $2.524 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:47 a.m. EST (1647 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 2021.
That kept the contract in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a third day in a row and the 16th time so far this year.
In the spot market, gas prices for Wednesday at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell about 6% to $2.65 per mmBtu, their lowest since April 2021.
Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the U.S. Lower 48 states would remain mostly lower than normal through Feb. 4 before turning higher than normal from Feb. 5 through at least Feb. 16.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 136.4 bcfd this week to 126.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. Gas stockpiles were currently about 5% above the five-year (2018-2022) average and are on track to rise to 7% above normal in the federal storage report for the week ended Jan. 27. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
Freeport is the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, and traders expect prices to rise as demand for the fuel climbs when the plant starts pulling in big amounts of gas. The plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG each day, which is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.
Freeport has been pulling in small amounts of gas (about 28 million cubic feet per day) since Jan. 26 when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling down some pipes.
Several analysts have said they expect Freeport to start producing LNG in mid-February or March, but note it will take a month or more after it starts producing LNG for the plant to reach full capacity.
|
Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 27
Five-year average Jan 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-138
-91
-261
-181
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,591
2,729
2,361
2,420
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+7.1
+4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.69
2.68
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.12
18.22
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
19.03
19.49
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
388
400
452
420
418
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
5
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
392
405
455
425
422
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
96.2
96.7
91.7
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.4
8.3
10.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
106.8
104.6
105.0
102.1
97.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.2
5.3
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.6
12.4
12.3
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.5
18.2
16.1
19.4
16.4
U.S. Residential
27.9
31.1
26.7
33.3
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
33.1
31.3
29.6
28.1
U.S. Industrial
25.7
26.0
24.9
26.0
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.1
2.8
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
110.4
116.4
106.7
116.2
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
130.8
136.4
126.5
136.7
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Wind
12
11
13
11
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
38
36
38
36
Coal
20
19
18
19
18
Nuclear
21
21
21
21
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.65
2.82
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.76
3.20
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
11.94
8.40
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.53
2.48
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.83
3.42
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.85
12.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
12.62
10.13
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.98
3.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.36
2.38
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
111.00
87.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.00
46.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
94.50
106.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
105.00
100.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
97.00
90.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
98.00
91.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
