U.S. natgas falls 5% to two-week low on rising output, less cold weather
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% to a two-week low on Wednesday as output slowly increases after weeks of reductions from freezing wells and on forecasts for slightly less cold weather and lower heating demand than expected in the next two weeks.
After weeks of near record volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 21.3 cents, or 5.0%, to $4.035 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:04 a.m. EST (1404 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 24.
In the spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast since the start of 2022 have kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL, EL-PK-NPMS-SNL at or near their highest levels since January 2018.
Those high prices have made it economic for the region's power generators to burn lots of expensive oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) this winter.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 93.9 bcfd in January and 90.8 bcfd in February after wells in several producing regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and the Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
On a daily basis, however, output has been rising almost daily since it dropped to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, its lowest since February 2021.
With the weather turning seasonally less cold, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 130.0 bcfd this week to 122.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.5 bcfd so far in February, which would top the monthly record of 12.4 bcfd in January, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana enter service. A vessel arrived near Calcasieu on Monday and could pick up the plant's first LNG cargo this week.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe - especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe. NG/GB
Russia provides 35%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021, according to analysts and U.S. energy data.
Gas futures traded around $25 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1, compared with just $4 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Calcasieu start producing LNG. The first trains at the plant started producing LNG in January.
Week ended Feb. 4(Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 28 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 4
Five-year average Feb. 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-226
-268
-174
-150
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,097
2,323
2,542
2,316
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-9.5%
-5.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.09
4.25
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.35
25.30
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.31
25.10
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
392
395
556
403
396
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
5
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
395
398
561
409
401
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
90.5
91.2
87.8
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
9.4
9.1
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
100.1
100.4
97.1
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.3
2.2
2.0
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.4
5.7
6.0
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.5
12.2
10.5
4.7
U.S. Commercial
19.4
17.9
17.3
20.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
33.2
30.1
28.3
34.7
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.6
28.4
24.3
30.3
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.9
25.7
25.2
26.7
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.1
2.9
2.7
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
114.9
109.7
102.5
119.6
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
135.3
130.0
122.6
138.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 14
Wind
12
11
9
11
10
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
33
35
33
34
Coal
25
25
26
25
24
Nuclear
18
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.30
4.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.50
4.90
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.70
4.81
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.88
3.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.07
4.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.32
13.36
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.17
4.06
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.76
3.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.40
3.47
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
104.75
145.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.50
26.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
38.50
31.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
37.25
34.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.75
40.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.50
40.25
