U.S. natgas falls 5% to 3-mth low on mild weather, global price collapse

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 5% to a fresh three-month low on Tuesday due to a drop in prices of oil and European gas and forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. gas prices have been declining for eight weeks as record domestic output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have allowed utilities to inject much bigger than normal amounts of gas into storage over the past month.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the continuing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (expected to arrive Oct. 18), Prism Diversity (Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22), prompting some traders to believe Freeport will return in November. Others in the market, however, believe the plant's return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 30.8 cents, or 5.1%, to $5.691 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 6 for a second day in a row.

That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 fell about 3% on rising U.S. supplies, fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. O/R

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 53% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1.

That put European forwards down about 30% over the past week and on track for their lowest close since June 14 as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels above 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the world's top producer has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 101.0 bcfd this week to 95.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

U.S. LNG exports, however, could start to rise this week if Cove Point returns to service as some traders expect.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Year ago Oct 14 Five-year average Oct 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +104 +125 +91 +73 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,335 3,231 3,448 3,525 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.4% -6.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.99 5.99 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 34.61 37.48 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 30.92 32.25 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 157 164 130 152 168 U.S. GFS CDDs 25 29 29 38 31 U.S. GFS TDDs 182 193 159 190 199 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 98.5 98.9 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.7 7.8 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 106.2 106.7 102.3 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.2 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.6 11.2 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 6.2 8.4 7.7 6.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 6.7 10.9 9.8 7.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 31.6 29.6 27.4 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.8 23.4 22.6 21.6 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.6 81.6 76.9 70.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 101.0 95.9 88.7 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 11 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 4 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 41 41 41 42 Coal 19 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 21 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.08 6.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.56 5.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.70 7.74 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.25 5.02 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.77 5.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.80 5.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.98 5.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.25 3.71 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.03 2.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 59.00 47.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 83.00 70.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 60.00 60.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 91.00 86.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 78.50 70.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 81.75 60.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

