U.S. natgas falls 5% to 3-mth low on mild weather, global price collapse
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 5% to a fresh three-month low on Tuesday due to a drop in prices of oil and European gas and forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.
U.S. gas prices have been declining for eight weeks as record domestic output and reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have allowed utilities to inject much bigger than normal amounts of gas into storage over the past month.
Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the continuing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
At least three vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance (expected to arrive Oct. 18), Prism Diversity (Oct. 27) and Seapeak Methane (Nov. 22), prompting some traders to believe Freeport will return in November. Others in the market, however, believe the plant's return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 30.8 cents, or 5.1%, to $5.691 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 6 for a second day in a row.
That kept the front-month in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row.
Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 fell about 3% on rising U.S. supplies, fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. O/R
Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures were still up about 53% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $31 in Asia JKMc1.
That put European forwards down about 30% over the past week and on track for their lowest close since June 14 as strong LNG imports boosted the amount of gas in storage in Northwest Europe to healthy levels above 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU
During the first nine months of 2022, roughly 60%, or 6.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the world's top producer has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.6 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 101.0 bcfd this week to 95.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has fallen to 11.0 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
U.S. LNG exports, however, could start to rise this week if Cove Point returns to service as some traders expect.
Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 14
Five-year average Oct 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+104
+125
+91
+73
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,335
3,231
3,448
3,525
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-5.4%
-6.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.99
5.99
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.61
37.48
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
30.92
32.25
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
157
164
130
152
168
U.S. GFS CDDs
25
29
29
38
31
U.S. GFS TDDs
182
193
159
190
199
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
98.5
98.9
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.7
7.8
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
106.2
106.7
102.3
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.1
2.2
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.7
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.6
11.2
10.6
5.6
U.S. Commercial
6.2
8.4
7.7
6.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
6.7
10.9
9.8
7.5
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.6
29.6
27.4
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.8
23.4
22.6
21.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.2
2.0
2.2
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.6
81.6
76.9
70.2
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
101.0
95.9
88.7
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Wind
11
11
9
10
8
Solar
3
4
4
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
4
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
41
41
41
42
Coal
19
18
18
19
19
Nuclear
21
19
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.08
6.10
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.56
5.55
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.70
7.74
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.25
5.02
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.77
5.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.80
5.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.98
5.87
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.25
3.71
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.03
2.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
59.00
47.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
83.00
70.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
60.00
60.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
91.00
86.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
78.50
70.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
81.75
60.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
