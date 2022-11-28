U.S. natgas falls 5% on lower demand forecast, contract expiry

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Monday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, near record output and ahead of the expiry of the front-month December contract.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the NYMEX were down 38.7 cents, or 5.5%, to $6.637 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT). However, the contract posted its second straight weekly gain of over 11% last week.

"We've got some weather model moderation in the 6-10 day period, meaning that we lost some heating degree days ... there's going to be a fair amount of volatility here between the weather model forecast, the post trading from the holiday season and then, of course, for contract expiration," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

"This market has relinquished most of last week's strong gains largely on negative spillover from the renewed plunge in oil prices," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Oil prices fell close to their lowest this year on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern over the outlook for fuel demand. O/R

In addition, the market had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.

That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

Meanwhile, British gas contracts for short-term delivery jumped on Monday morning on rising demand amid cold weather and low wind power generation, while Dutch contracts eased on steady supplies. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 18 (Actual) Year ago Nov 25 Five-year average Nov 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -103 -80 -54 -34 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,461 3,564 3,572 3,569 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.0% -1.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.87 7.33 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 35.75 36.34 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.96 31.12 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 404 215 305 347 362 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 6 8 6 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 408 221 313 353 369 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.1 100.6 101.0 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 91.5 8.7 9.2 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.2 109.2 110.2 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.7 3.7 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.0 11.7 12.3 6.4 U.S. Commercial 15.4 13.7 16.0 11.5 U.S. Residential 25.3 22.3 27.2 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 27.0 29.8 26.0 U.S. Industrial 25.3 24.5 25.4 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 5.0 5.0 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.5 2.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 105.2 95.1 106.3 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 125.8 116.0 127.8 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 2 Week ended Nov 25 Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Wind 14 9 9 15 12 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 7 6 5 Other 2 2 2 3 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 32 39 41 38 39 Coal 20 20 18 16 18 Nuclear 23 20 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL -- 6.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL -- 6.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL -- 12.21 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL -- 5.82 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL -- 6.15 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL -- 6.87 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL -- 10.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -- 5.50 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL -- 6.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL -- 76.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL -- 49.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL -- 41.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL -- 85.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL -- 50.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL -- 95.50 (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.