U.S. natgas falls 5% on lower demand forecast, contract expiry

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Monday, weighed down by forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, near record output and ahead of the expiry of the front-month December contract.
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the NYMEX were down 38.7 cents, or 5.5%, to $6.637 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT). However, the contract posted its second straight weekly gain of over 11% last week.
"We've got some weather model moderation in the 6-10 day period, meaning that we lost some heating degree days ... there's going to be a fair amount of volatility here between the weather model forecast, the post trading from the holiday season and then, of course, for contract expiration," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
"This market has relinquished most of last week's strong gains largely on negative spillover from the renewed plunge in oil prices," energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Oil prices fell close to their lowest this year on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern over the outlook for fuel demand. O/R
In addition, the market had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.
That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.
Meanwhile, British gas contracts for short-term delivery jumped on Monday morning on rising demand amid cold weather and low wind power generation, while Dutch contracts eased on steady supplies. NG/EU
|
Week ended Nov 25 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 25
Five-year average Nov 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-103
-80
-54
-34
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,461
3,564
3,572
3,569
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-3.0%
-1.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.87
7.33
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.75
36.34
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
29.96
31.12
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
404
215
305
347
362
U.S. GFS CDDs
8
6
8
6
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
408
221
313
353
369
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
100.6
101.0
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
91.5
8.7
9.2
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.2
109.2
110.2
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.7
3.7
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.4
5.5
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
11.7
12.3
6.4
U.S. Commercial
15.4
13.7
16.0
11.5
U.S. Residential
25.3
22.3
27.2
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
31.4
27.0
29.8
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.5
25.4
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
5.0
5.0
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.5
2.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
105.2
95.1
106.3
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
125.8
116.0
127.8
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Wind
14
9
9
15
12
Solar
3
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
5
Other
2
2
2
3
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
32
39
41
38
39
Coal
20
20
18
16
18
Nuclear
23
20
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
--
6.57
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
--
6.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
--
12.21
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
--
5.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
--
6.15
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
--
6.87
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
--
10.58
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
--
5.50
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
--
6.65
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
--
76.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
--
49.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
--
41.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
--
85.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
--
50.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
--
95.50
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
