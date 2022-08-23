U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on news of a further delay in the resumption of initial operations at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas.

Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. The company said it expects to ramp up to sustain 2 billion cubic feet per day production by the end of November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September shed 48.9 cents, or 5.1%, to $9.191 per million British thermal units as of 1:56 p.m. EDT. The session low was $9.050.

Earlier, U.S. gas prices shot above $10 for the first time in about 14 years due to a surge in prices in Europe, where tight supplies persist. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

However, the Freeport timeline has "only been pushed back a couple of weeks from what they originally anticipated, so the market may rebound here a little bit," Flynn added.