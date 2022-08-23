U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart
New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on news of a further delay in the resumption of initial operations at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas.
Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. The company said it expects to ramp up to sustain 2 billion cubic feet per day production by the end of November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September shed 48.9 cents, or 5.1%, to $9.191 per million British thermal units as of 1:56 p.m. EDT. The session low was $9.050.
Earlier, U.S. gas prices shot above $10 for the first time in about 14 years due to a surge in prices in Europe, where tight supplies persist. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
However, the Freeport timeline has "only been pushed back a couple of weeks from what they originally anticipated, so the market may rebound here a little bit," Flynn added.
Global gas prices remained strong, with contracts at $77 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $56 in Asia Further pressuring the market, Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday the country will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
U.S. GFS CDDs
U.S. GFS TDDs
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
U.S. Imports from Canada
U.S. LNG Imports
Total U.S. Supply
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
U.S. Exports to Mexico
U.S. LNG Exports
U.S. Commercial
U.S. Residential
U.S. Power Plant
U.S. Industrial
U.S. Plant Fuel
U.S. Pipe Distribution
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
Total U.S. Consumption
Total U.S. Demand
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
Solar
Hydro
Other
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Coal
Nuclear
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.04
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
+59
+18
+32
+46
2,578
2,519
2,847
2,932
-12.1%
-12.7%
9.82
9.17
4.03
3.73
2.89
76.94
83.82
15.43
16.04
7.49
57.82
57.00
16.36
18.00
8.95
5
4
4
7
10
192
194
190
178
165
197
198
194
185
175
96.8
96.9
97.6
94.0
86.5
7.1
7.6
7.7
8.3
8.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
103.8
104.5
105.3
102.3
94.6
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.3
2.5
5.8
5.6
5.7
6.3
5.4
10.9
11.0
10.7
10.6
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
40.1
40.0
41.1
41.2
38.8
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
76.3
76.2
77.7
77.2
74.9
95.5
95.2
96.4
96.4
87.2
6
6
6
8
7
3
3
3
3
3
6
6
5
5
5
2
2
2
2
2
43
42
45
42
42
22
22
22
21
22
19
19
17
17
17
9.85
9.14
8.86
8.09
10.62
10.04
8.62
8.01
8.90
8.45
9.10
8.40
9.08
8.60
7.78
0.02
0.74
107.25
99.50
119.75
100.00
89.75
85.00
92.50
75.00
101.50
80.75
103.25
82.25
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
