U.S. natgas falls 4% to 4-week low on drop in oil, global gas prices

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a fresh four-week low on Wednesday with output on track to hit a monthly record high and as oil and global gas prices plunge. In the U.S. West, however, spot prices soared to a two-year high while California avoided rotating power outages and demand hit a record high as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave blanketing the drought-stricken region. [nL1N30E1D9]

The decline in gas futures, meanwhile, also came as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 30.3 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at $7.842 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Aug. 9 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time since early August and kept it in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second consecutive day for the first time since early July.

Oil prices fell by around 5% on Wednesday to their lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine on demand fears stoked by looming recession risks and downbeat Chinese trade data. O/R

So far this year, gas futures were up about 110% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $61 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $55 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 12% drop for European gas.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.2 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 97.0 bcfd this week to 92.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.2 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The reduction in exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 4% above their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently around 84% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were still about 11% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Sep 2(Forecast)

Week ended Aug 26 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 2

Five-year average Sep 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+54

+61

+48

+65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,694

2,640

2,916

3,043

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-11.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.08

8.15

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

66.98

69.07

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

54.69

55.25

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

11

11

6

20

28

U.S. GFS CDDs

154

155

151

144

125

U.S. GFS TDDs

165

166

157

164

153

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.4

99.3

99.8

91.9

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

7.6

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.1

107.1

107.4

100.0

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.6

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.4

5.6

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.4

10.7

11.0

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.6

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.8

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.0

41.5

37.7

33.9

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.3

20.8

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.5

78.1

74.5

70.1

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

98.1

97.0

92.8

89.6

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Wind

6

7

5

6

6

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

44

44

42

45

Coal

21

21

22

22

22

Nuclear

18

17

18

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.52

9.18

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.90

7.83

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.95

10.20

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.62

7.72

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.92

8.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.95

7.98

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

13.52

13.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.25

8.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.18

1.63

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

79.50

79.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

95.25

114.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

95.00

82.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

243.33

650.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

1,000.00

850.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

550.00

505.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

