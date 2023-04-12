US Markets

U.S. natgas falls 4% on expectations for lower heating demand

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

April 12, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Adds closing price

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 4% on Wednesday on expectations that milder weather would reduce heating demand and with near-record production for the month pressuring prices.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) slipped 9.3 cents, or 4.3%, to settle at $2.093 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Prices continue to hold above $2 but aren't gaining, as there is low demand, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

With warmer spring-like weather expected to reduce the amount of gas burned to heat homes and businesses, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 97.4 bcfd this week to 95.3 bcfd next week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that U.S. power consumption is expected to slip about 1% in 2023 from the previous year as milder weather slows usage from the record high hit in 2022

"We will likely see higher demand in July and August as homes and businesses will use air conditioners to escape heat," Saal added.

Analysts have highlighted that there is strong support around the $2 level. Prices gained 8% on Monday after they slipped to $1.99 late last week.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March and compared with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

Meanwhile, Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said that Europe's ability to maintain ample gas stocks in the 2023/2024 winter hinges on Asia's demand given "critically low" supplies from Russia.

Week ended April 7(Forecast)

Week ended Mar 31 (Actual)

Year ago April 7

Five-year average April 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

28

-23

8

28

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,858

1,830

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.1%

19.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.093

2.20

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.12

14.17

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.57

12.63

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

116

91

161

148

150

U.S. GFS CDDs

37

20

40

38

35

U.S. GFS TDDs

153

111

201

186

185

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.9

100.2

100.5

-

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.8

7.3

-

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.5

107.1

107.9

-

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.2

-

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.1

5.1

-

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.9

14.1

-

7.1

U.S. Commercial

9.3

7.8

7.2

-

8.7

U.S. Residential

13.4

10.2

9.3

-

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.0

29.6

29.0

-

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.9

21.5

21.4

-

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

5.0

5.0

-

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

-

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

-

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.8

76.2

74.0

-

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

101.8

97.4

95.3

-

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Week ended Mar 17

Wind

11

16

14

14

15

Solar

5

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

40

38

39

37

37

Coal

15

15

16

17

16

Nuclear

20

19

19

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.19

2.15

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.52

1.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.00

5.96

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.52

1.50

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.05

1.93

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.72

1.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.40

7.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.76

1.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.34

2.35

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.00

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.50

28.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.25

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

99.38

99.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

76.50

82.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

63.75

57.25

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.