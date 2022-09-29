U.S. natgas falls 4% as storm cuts power use, big storage build

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build and after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to over 2.5 million customers in Florida, reducing the amount of gas needed to produce electricity.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 103 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Sept. 23.

That was much bigger than the 94-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 77 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 86 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the build was bigger than usual due in part to an increase in wind power last week that allowed generators to cut back on the amount of gas they burned to produce electricity.

Wind power produced about 10% of the nation's electricity last week, up from as little as 6% earlier in the month, according to federal energy data.

Analysts said storms like Ian tend to cut demand for gas rather than supplies of the fuel since they usually knock out power and can cause liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals to shut.

Only about 2% of U.S. gas production comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico - none of it in Florida - with most coming from shale basins like the Permian in West Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania.

In its latest advisory, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian, now a tropical storm, was expected to produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas as it heads north.

The center of the storm was located about 40 miles (70 kilometers) east of Orlando, Florida, at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) and was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

In other hurricane news, about 230,000 customers in Puerto Rico still lacked power, as did 71,900 in Nova Scotia after Hurricane Fiona battered the U.S. island on Sept. 18 and the Canadian province on Sept. 24.

Also weighing on gas prices, demand was expected to decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for a couple weeks of maintenance. Cove Point consumes about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas.

U.S. gas use has already been reduced for months by the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant. It was consuming about 2 bcfd of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery fell 26.8 cents, or 3.9%, to $6.687 per million British thermal units by 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT).

Despite recent declines, U.S. futures were still up about 79% so far this year as global gas prices have soared, feeding demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $52 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $41 in Asia JKMc1. That was an 8% decline for prices in Europe. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021.

Week ended Sep 23 (Actual)

Week ended Sep 16 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 23

Five-year average Sep 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+103

+103

+86

+77

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,977

2,874

3,157

3,283

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.3%

-10.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.89

6.96

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

54.17

57.20

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

41.21

42.47

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

75

63

24

63

87

U.S. GFS CDDs

62

70

89

85

66

U.S. GFS TDDs

137

133

113

148

153

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.3

98.6

99.0

93.5

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.9

7.7

8.3

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.2

106.6

106.8

101.8

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.9

5.6

5.7

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.5

11.8

11.4

10.3

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.8

5.3

5.5

5.0

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

5.0

5.2

4.3

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

36.4

33.0

30.9

29.8

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.6

21.5

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

71.9

69.9

66.7

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

91.4

88.7

84.7

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Wind

9

10

8

6

7

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

42

45

44

Coal

18

19

19

21

21

Nuclear

21

19

19

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.59

6.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.72

4.90

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.23

7.80

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.78

4.89

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.11

5.43

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.25

4.96

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.58

8.39

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.06

3.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.23

4.00

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

50.50

53.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

61.50

68.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

53.50

50.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.25

68.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.75

95.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

67.50

96.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

